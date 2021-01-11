Vivo announces FuntouchOS 11 release schedule for India

Vivo has released a roadmap for FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 11 beta.

Vivo has announced the detailed roadmap of Android 11 update for its range of smartphones. The company has already announced Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11 for its Vivo X50 Pro and the V20 Pro smartphones in India last month.

Vivo has released a roadmap for FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 11 beta, and here’s the roadmap for phones with their update rollout timeline.

According to the roadmap, Vivo V19 and X50 that will get the update by the end of January 2021. Then Vivo V17, Vivo V1 7Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, and S1 will get the update starting from the end of March 2021.

Next Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Z1x, and Z1 Pro will get the Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11 beta starting from the end of April 2021. Finally, Vivo V15 that will start receiving Android 11 backed FuntouchOS 11 starting from the end of June 2021.

Vivo has revealed that the beta update will roll out for these phones in batches and the stable update will be available after that. Also, this Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11 beta version rollout roadmap is only for the Indian variants.

Android 11 new features include Conversation Notifications, enhanced privacy and security, Chat Bubbles, Notification History, Screen Recording, Smart device controls, and more.