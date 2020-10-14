Advertisement

Top 8 old Apple iPhones that got price cut after iPhone 12 launch

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 14, 2020 12:02 pm

Three older iPhone models including iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11 have got a price cut in India after the launch of iPhone 12 models

After a few hours of releasing their newest iPhones for the year 2020, Apple has decided to decrease the prices for a few older iPhone models including the iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11. Even though after the price cut, the older iPhones still have the 'expensive' tag but they do have a great value for the price they are being offered. 

 

Here are all the details for the price cut:

 

Models                                                   New Price 

 

iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage:       Rs 39,900

iPhone SE (2020) 128GB storage:     Rs 44,900

iPhone SE (2020) 256GB storage:     Rs 54,900

iPhone XR 64GB storage:                    Rs 47,900

iPhone XR 128GB storage:                  Rs 52,900

iPhone 11 64GB storage:                     Rs 54,900

iPhone 11 128GB storage:                   Rs 59,900

iPhone 11 256GB storage:                   Rs 69,900

 

Apple is also providing trade-in value for these models which can bring down the pricing values quite a bit. Here are the maximum trade-in values you can get for these models: 

 

Read More: Apple iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max: Top 10 Features

 

Models                                                New Price 

 

iPhone SE (2020):                              Rs 23,900

iPhone XR:                                          Rs 28,900

iPhone 11:                                           Rs 35,900



As a part of festive season offers, Apple is giving out free AirPods with only the iPhone 11 starting 17th October. Amazon and Flipkart's Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days (respectively) are also about to begin where both of the e-commerce sites are expected to provide the new iPhone 11 at a price below Rs 50,000.

 

Read More: HomePod Mini: Top 5 Features 

 

It is a decision you need to make if you want the free Airpods or just the iPhone but at a much lower price than original. iPhones are known to last years without compromising on the performance, which means even if you buy an older iPhone, it should easily last you a long time with timely software updates. 

 

We will update you on Amazon and Flipkart's discounted prices for the iPhones as soon as we get any details. 

Apple to offers free Airpods with iPhonne 11 at its store, Amazon offer the same at lesser price

Should you wait for iPhone 12, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T or buy some other smartphone during sale?

Cheapest Apple iPhone Mini to cost Rs 69,900 in India

Apple iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max: Top 10 Features

