Today 9 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Android 11, Mobiles, Devices and More

Redmi 9i India launch set for September 15

Xiaomi has today confirmed that it will be launching another entry-level smartphone known as the Redmi 9i in India on September 15. The announcement comes just days after Xiaomi launched Redmi 9A in the country.





As per the teaser images on Mi India events page, Redmi 9i will have the volume rocker and power button on the right side, while the SIM tray seems to be on the right. On the top there is 3.5mm audio jack while the speaker grill and USB Type-C port appear to be at the bottom.

