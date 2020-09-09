Today 9 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Android 11, Mobiles, Devices and More

Technology News Today, 9 September 2020 Highlights: Android 11, Mobiles, Devices and More
Detel Semi-automatic Washing Machine Launched
Detel has today announced the launch of its first Washing Machine in the Indian Market. The newly launched product is priced at Rs 5,999.00 +GST, the customers can purchase the product from the Detel-India Website. The product is also available on India’s first hybrid E-Distribution platform B2Badda.com for trade partners, resellers and bulk orders.
Oraimo launches Tempo 1S smartwatch, TWS FreePods 2
oraimo, the smart accessories brand from TRANSSION India, has launched oraimo Tempo 1S (OSW-11) smartwatch and True Wireless FreePods 2 (OEB E94D) Earpods. The oraimo Tempo 1S is priced at Rs 2,299 while the oraimo FreePods 2 is priced at Rs 1799. oraimo is offering one-year warranty on its smartwatch Tempo 1S and its TWS FreePods 2.
Nokia 3.4 specifications and price leaked
HMD Global is expected to announce a bunch of new phones like Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 7.3. Now the Nokia 3.4 specifications and price has leaked online.
As per a new report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 3.4 will feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Redmi 9i India launch set for September 15
Xiaomi has today confirmed that it will be launching another entry-level smartphone known as the Redmi 9i in India on September 15. The announcement comes just days after Xiaomi launched Redmi 9A in the country.
As per the teaser images on Mi India events page, Redmi 9i will have the volume rocker and power button on the right side, while the SIM tray seems to be on the right. On the top there is 3.5mm audio jack while the speaker grill and USB Type-C port appear to be at the bottom.
Google Phone app gets Verified Calls feature
Google has introduced a new feature called Verified Calls in the Google Phone app. Verified Calls is a feature on Google’s Phone app, which comes pre-loaded on many Android phones and will be available for download starting later this week on even more Android devices.
Verified Calls is initially rolling out in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India, with more countries to come. Businesses often rely on phone calls to reach out to new customers and serve existing ones. But customers often don’t answer the call if they don’t recognize the number.
Gionee M12 Pro goes official
Gionee has announced the launch of a new smartphone in China Dubbed as Gionee M12 Pro. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 700 Yuan (approx. Rs 7,500) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in White and Blue gradient glossy finishes.
The Gionee M12 Pro is loaded with a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.
Realme Narzo 20 series to launch soon
Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones were recently announced at IFA 2020. Now the series is said to be launched in India in third week of September.
Realme Narzo 20 series will be the direct competitor of Realme Narzo 10 series that was launched in May this year. To recall, the predecessor series had only two phones such as Narzo 10A and Narzo 10. The Narzo 20 series will include three devices such as Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.
Android 11 preview is now available for realme X50 Pro
Realme has released the Android 11 preview for Realme X50 pro. On June 10, Google released the Android 11 Beta 1 and post that Realme said that they were actively working to bring the Android 11 Developer Preview Program to realme X50 Pro which was made available to developers through the Realme Community.
