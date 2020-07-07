Today  7 July 2020  Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco M2 pro Launch, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xbox Series X game news

Technology News Today, 07 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Poco M2 pro Launch, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xbox Series X game news
Today Technology News live updates: Poco M2 pro Launch, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xbox Series X game news
LIVE BLOG
Vivo Y12 (2020) key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing
Vivo launched Vivo Y12 in India last year. Now the company is working on the Vivo Y12 (2020) smartphone which has reportedly surfaced on Google Play Console with the name "V1926." The Google Play Console listing has revealed a render and key specs of the upcoming Vivo Y12 (2020). The render only shows the front panel of the upcoming Vivo smartphone. As per the render, Vivo Y12 (2020) features a waterdrop notch in the center. According to the listing, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU.
Read more about the story: Vivo Y12 (2020) key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing
iPhone 12 new sizes and design leaked online
Apple is all set to launch its next-generation of iPhones that are said to support 5G connectivity. Now, new dummy models of the upcoming iPhones leaked online that gives a hint about the new iPhone 12 sizes and design. The iPhone 12 series will include four different models. There will be a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Pro models will be higher-end and it will be more expensive, while the other two models will be slightly affordable similar to what we have seen with iPhone 11.
Read More About the story: iPhone 12 new sizes and design leaked online
Huawei Mate V foldable phone in works
Huawei Technologies filed a trademark at the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for the brand name Mate V on July 3. The trademark is classified in category 9, and its description includes smartphones, mobile phones, etc. There are speculations that it will likely be a foldable smartphone. Apart from inner folding design, there are reports that this device will use a 120Hz display.
Read More About the story: Huawei Mate V foldable phone in works
Microsoft Xbox Series X game event scheduled for July 23
Microsoft has revealed that it will be holding an Xbox Series X game event on July 23. The company is planning to showcase a variety of games for its latest Xbox Series X gaming console. The event will be live-streamed at 9:00 AM PT and it can be viewed on major social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Xbox.com. The company, during the event, will launch the title Halo Infinite. 343 Industries recently teased the latest Halo Infinite in a new trailer, which reveals that The Banished antagonists are returning to the next Halo game. Read more about the story: Microsoft Xbox Series X game event scheduled for July 23
Microsoft Xbox Series X game event scheduled for July 23
Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today
Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale today at 12pm on Amazon and Xiaomi website. This is not for the first time the device is going on sale since its launch in March.The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at ? 13,999for the base 4GB + 6GB storage mode and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 16,999.
Read more about the story: Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today via Mi.com and Amazon
Poco M2 Pro to launch today
Poco M2 Pro will be lauched today in Indian. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some details about the upcoming smartphone. Furthermore, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench revealing key information. The company has confirmed that its Poco M2 Pro will come with a 33W fast charging solution. Flipkart has set up a landing page of the upcoming smartphone, which reveals that it will feature the fast charging technology. However, the battery capacity is not known at the moment. Meanwhile, the smartphone has been found listed on Geekbench revealing some details. The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The listing further states that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm octa-core processor, which has a base frequency of 1.8GHz.
Read more about the story: Poco M2 Pro to launch today in India: How to watch Livestream, specifications
You might like this