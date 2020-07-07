Today  7 July 2020  Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco M2 pro Launch, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xbox Series X game news

Vivo Y12 (2020) key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Vivo launched Vivo Y12 in India last year. Now the company is working on the Vivo Y12 (2020) smartphone which has reportedly surfaced on Google Play Console with the name "V1926." The Google Play Console listing has revealed a render and key specs of the upcoming Vivo Y12 (2020). The render only shows the front panel of the upcoming Vivo smartphone. As per the render, Vivo Y12 (2020) features a waterdrop notch in the center. According to the listing, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

