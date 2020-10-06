Today 6 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco C3, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, gadgets, apps and more

Technology News Today, 6 October LIVE Updates: Poco C3, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, gadgets, apps and more
Realme electric toothbrush, power bank, soundbar to be launched on Oct 7
Realme will be launching several IoT products in India on October 7. Just yesterday, Realme confirmed to launch its first home security camera the same day, now the company has also announced to launch electric toothbrush, 20000mAh power bank, and soundbar as well at the event tomorrow.
To recall, Realme will also be launching Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7.
Poco C3 launched in India
Xiaomi spin-off Poco India has today launched Poco C3 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.
The Poco C3 comes in three colour options including Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black. The smartphone will be available starting from October 16t during Big Billion Days sale.
Apple stops selling audio products from other brands
Apple used to sell wireless noise-cancelling earphones, headphones, wireless speakers from brands like Bose, Sonos, but the products have now been removed from the Apple Store website.
The news first broke out through Bloomberg, who reported that by the end of last month, the products disappeared from the website. Apple may have done so because of its upcoming rumoured audio products including a smart HomePod speaker and over-the-ear headphones.
BSNL offering 25 Percent extra data
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced special festival season offer for all prepaid mobile customers on the celebration of their 20th foundation day by announcing BSNL additional data offer for its customers all over India.
On account of 'Customer Delight Month' BSNL is celebrating October 2020 by offering 25% extra free data usage on all prepaid plan vouchers and Data with STVs. This offer has been introduced until October 31 only.
Boult Audio introduces new TWS earbuds
Boult Audio has announced a new set of Truly Wireless LED light-powered earbuds called Zigbuds that will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon for Rs 2,499.
The new Zigbuds comes with IPX7 water resistant feature and with a frequency response of 2402mhz-2480mhz.
The new model is equipped with a 10mm neodymium driver and high capacity lithium ion battery delivering 18 hours of playback time with a single charge. Additionally, Zigbuds comes with inbuilt mic and touch control to switch instantly between music and ph one
Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB/128GB variant launched
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the launch of the 12GB / 128GB variant of ROG Phone 3. The launch of this variant brings high performance 12GB RAM at a more affordable price point for ROG Phone 3 Fans. Currently, only the 12GB/256GB and 8GB/128GB variants were available for purchase.
The 8GB/128GB variant sells for Rs 49,999, the new 12GB/128GB variant will sell for Rs 52,999 and the 12GB/256GB variant will sell for Rs 57,999. The new variant is launching during the BBD sale on Flipkart starting 16th October.
Instagram will soon add shopping features in IGTV and Reels
The company is now looking to expand the monetization possibilities on its platform by adding shopping features to IGTV (another video based application by Instagram) and Reels. The new shopping feature is currently rolling out to all IGTV users while Reels will get it later this year.
If the maker of the video has promoted or showcased any product, the viewer will now be able to buy that product straight away from IGTV or Reels.
Vivo V20 to launch on October 13 in India
Vivo has announced to launch its V20 smartphone on October 13 in India. The smartphone will be a successor to the Vivo V19 launched earlier this year.
Flipkart has already created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launch confirming that the phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart after launch. We expect the Vivo V20 sale to start during the Flipkart Big Billion Days starting October 16.
OnePlus Buds Z to launch on October 14
OnePlus will be launching OnePlus 8T flagship smartphone in India on October 14. Now the company has announced to launch a new pair of earbuds as well on October 14.
The earbuds will be the OnePlus Buds Z which OnePlus has confirmed to be IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They will be launched in India alongside OnePlus 8T on October 14 in a virtual event that will begin at 7:30 PM IST on the OnePlus India website.
Poco C3 to launch in India Today
Poco will be launching Poco C3 in India today, October 6 at 12 PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and other Poco India social media channels.
Poco C3 is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in the country. A recent leak suggested that the phone will have an MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.
The upcoming Poco C3 is being teased on Flipkart which has revealed its key specifications, including the camera, battery, display, RAM, and more. The listing has confirmed that the smartphone will be available on Flipkart after its launch.
