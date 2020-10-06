Today 6 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco C3, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, gadgets, apps and more

Apple stops selling audio products from other brands

Apple used to sell wireless noise-cancelling earphones, headphones, wireless speakers from brands like Bose, Sonos, but the products have now been removed from the Apple Store website.

The news first broke out through Bloomberg, who reported that by the end of last month, the products disappeared from the website. Apple may have done so because of its upcoming rumoured audio products including a smart HomePod speaker and over-the-ear headphones.