Advertisement

Today 6 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco C3, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, gadgets, apps and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 06, 2020 1:07 pm

Latest News

Technology News Today, 6 October LIVE Updates: Poco C3, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, gadgets, apps and more
Advertisement

Today Technology News live updates: Poco C3, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, gadgets, apps and more


LIVE BLOG

13:07 (IST)

6 Oct 2020

Realme electric toothbrush, power bank, soundbar to be launched on Oct 7

Realme will be launching several IoT products in India on October 7. Just yesterday, Realme confirmed to launch its first home security camera the same day, now the company has also announced to launch electric toothbrush, 20000mAh power bank, and soundbar as well at the event tomorrow.

To recall, Realme will also be launching Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7.

 

Read more: Realme N1 Sonic electric toothbrush, 20000mAh Power Bank 2, 100W Soundbar to be launched on October 7

12:35 (IST)

6 Oct 2020

Poco C3 launched in India

Xiaomi spin-off Poco India has today launched Poco C3 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The Poco C3 comes in three colour options including Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black. The smartphone will be available starting from October 16t during Big Billion Days sale.

 

Read more: Poco C3 launched in India with 13MP triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G35

12:28 (IST)

6 Oct 2020

Apple stops selling audio products from other brands

Apple used to sell wireless noise-cancelling earphones, headphones, wireless speakers from brands like Bose, Sonos, but the products have now been removed from the Apple Store website. 

 

The news first broke out through Bloomberg, who reported that by the end of last month, the products disappeared from the website. Apple may have done so because of its upcoming rumoured audio products including a smart HomePod speaker and over-the-ear headphones. 

12:10 (IST)

6 Oct 2020

BSNL offering 25 Percent extra data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced special festival season offer for all prepaid mobile customers on the celebration of their 20th foundation day by announcing BSNL additional data offer for its customers all over India.

On account of 'Customer Delight Month' BSNL is celebrating October 2020 by offering 25% extra free data usage on all prepaid plan vouchers and Data with STVs. This offer has been introduced until October 31 only.

Read more: BSNL offering 25 Percent extra data on all prepaid plans, STVs

11:51 (IST)

6 Oct 2020

Boult Audio introduces new TWS earbuds

Boult Audio has announced a new set of Truly Wireless LED light-powered earbuds called Zigbuds that will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon for Rs 2,499.

 

 

The new Zigbuds comes with IPX7 water resistant feature and with a frequency response of 2402mhz-2480mhz. 

 

The new model is equipped with a 10mm neodymium driver and high capacity lithium ion battery delivering 18 hours of playback time with a single charge. Additionally, Zigbuds comes with inbuilt mic and touch control to switch instantly between music and ph one

11:35 (IST)

6 Oct 2020

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB/128GB variant launched

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the launch of the 12GB / 128GB variant of ROG Phone 3. The launch of this variant brings high performance 12GB RAM at a more affordable price point for ROG Phone 3 Fans. Currently, only the 12GB/256GB and 8GB/128GB variants were available for purchase. 

 

 

The 8GB/128GB variant sells for Rs 49,999, the new 12GB/128GB variant will sell for Rs 52,999 and the 12GB/256GB variant will sell for Rs 57,999. The new variant is launching during the BBD sale on Flipkart starting 16th October. 

11:17 (IST)

6 Oct 2020

Instagram will soon add shopping features in IGTV and Reels

The company is now looking to expand the monetization possibilities on its platform by adding shopping features to IGTV (another video based application by Instagram) and Reels. The new shopping feature is currently rolling out to all IGTV users while Reels will get it later this year. 

 

 

If the maker of the video has promoted or showcased any product, the viewer will now be able to buy that product straight away from IGTV or Reels. 

 

10:58 (IST)

6 Oct 2020

Vivo V20 to launch on October 13 in India

Vivo has announced to launch its V20 smartphone on October 13 in India. The smartphone will be a successor to the Vivo V19 launched earlier this year.

Flipkart has already created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launch confirming that the phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart after launch. We expect the Vivo V20 sale to start during the Flipkart Big Billion Days starting October 16.

 

Read more: Vivo V20 to launch on October 13 in India with Android 11 and 44MP selfie camera

10:27 (IST)

6 Oct 2020

OnePlus Buds Z to launch on October 14

OnePlus will be launching OnePlus 8T flagship smartphone in India on October 14. Now the company has announced to launch a new pair of earbuds as well on October 14.

The earbuds will be the OnePlus Buds Z which OnePlus has confirmed to be IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They will be launched in India alongside OnePlus 8T on October 14 in a virtual event that will begin at 7:30 PM IST on the OnePlus India website.

Read more: OnePlus Buds Z to launch alongside OnePlus 8T on October 14

10:11 (IST)

6 Oct 2020

Poco C3 to launch in India Today

Poco will be launching Poco C3 in India today, October 6 at 12 PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and other Poco India social media channels.

Poco C3 is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in the country. A recent leak suggested that the phone will have an MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.


The upcoming Poco C3 is being teased on Flipkart which has revealed its key specifications, including the camera, battery, display, RAM, and more. The listing has confirmed that the smartphone will be available on Flipkart after its launch.

Realme N1 Sonic electric toothbrush, 20000mAh Power Bank 2, 100W Soundbar to be launched on October 7

Apple stops sale of audio product from third-party brands

Poco C3 launched in India with 13MP triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G35

BSNL offering 25 Percent extra data on all prepaid plans, STVs

Boult Audio launches Zigbuds TWS earbuds for Rs 2,499

Asus launches a new ROG Phone 3 variant in India

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Today 29 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Poco X3, Mi Smart Band 5, Motorola Razr 5G

Today 28 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Realme Narzo 20, Tecno Spark 6, Realme 7 Pro SE

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies