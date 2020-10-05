Today 5 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Patym app store, gadgets , apps and more

Advertisement

Today 5 October 2020 Technology News

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 05, 2020 10:31 am

Technology News Today, 5 October 2020: Paytm app store, gadgets, apps and more
 Today Technology News live updates: Paytm app store, gadgets, apps and more
 

10:31 (IST)

5 Oct 2020

Oppo A15 to launch soon in India

Oppo is also set to launch a new A-series smartphone in India soon. Dubbed as Oppo A15, the phone will be launched on Amazon India.

The product page for the Oppo A15 is already made live on Amazon India with 'Coming soon' message.

10:01 (IST)

5 Oct 2020

Paytm launches Android Mini App Store

 Paytm has today announced the launch of its Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers to take their innovative products to the masses. Mini apps are a custom-built mobile website that gives users app-like experience without having to download them, which would greatly benefit millions of citizens to save their limited data and phone memory. Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges. For payments, developers will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and Cards to their users.

Advertisement

