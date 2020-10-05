Today 5 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Patym app store, gadgets , apps and more

Paytm launches Android Mini App Store

Paytm has today announced the launch of its Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers to take their innovative products to the masses. Mini apps are a custom-built mobile website that gives users app-like experience without having to download them, which would greatly benefit millions of citizens to save their limited data and phone memory. Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges. For payments, developers will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and Cards to their users.