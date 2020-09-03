Today 3 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung, Infinix Note 7 and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 announced

Samsung has announced the launch of its new range of products during an event. The company has introduced Galaxy Tab A7 during the launch event. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a price tag of EUR 229 (approx. Rs 19,860) for the WiFi, while the LTE variant is priced at EUR 289 (approx. Rs 25,000). The tablet is available in Dark Gray, Silver and Gold colour options.

To start with Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet, it comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 announced