Advertisement

Today 3 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung, Infinix Note 7 and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 10:33 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 03 September 2020 LIVE Updates: Samsung, Infinix Note 7 and more

Today Technology News live updates: Samsung, Infinix Note 7 and more


LIVE BLOG

10:33 (IST)

3 Sep 2020

Nokia 2.1 receives Android 10 (Go Edition) update

HMD Global has now announced the Android 10 (Go edition) update to its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia 2.1 Plus. The update brings a host of new features along with the latest Android operating system.

The update brings a new dark mode and it also adds a smart reply option. The update brings Android 10-based gesture navigation. Apart from this, the update brings additional controls for privacy and location.

10:28 (IST)

3 Sep 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 announced

 

Samsung has announced the launch of its new range of products during an event. The company has introduced Galaxy Tab A7  during the launch event. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a price tag of EUR 229 (approx. Rs 19,860) for the WiFi, while the LTE variant is priced at EUR 289 (approx. Rs 25,000). The tablet is available in Dark Gray, Silver and Gold colour options.

 

To start with Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet, it comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 announced

 

Galaxy Tab A7

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 announced

Oppo F17, F17 Pro and Enco W51 launched

BenQ introduces new TH585 projector in India

Indian Government bans PUBG Mobile and 117 other chinese apps

Google bans six apps on Play Store

Jio users gain access to Netflix

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Today 2 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi 9A, Oppo F17 Pro, Asus and more

Today 1 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Xiaomi Mi Band, MediaKte Helio G95, Motorola One 5G and more

Today 31 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Reliance Retail, Redmi 9 and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies