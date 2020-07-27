Today 27 July 2020 Technology News Highlights: Oppo A72 5G, Zee5 and more

Vivo S7 5G confirmed to launch on August 3

Vivo has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone in China next month. The brand has revealed that it will introduce Vivo S7 5G smartphone in the country on August 3.

Vivo confirmed this development on its official Weibo handle. The company has also posted a teaser of the upcoming smartphone that reveals a sleek design language. The front and back panel has not been shown in the video, but it is expected to feature dual-selfie camera.

As per previous leaked details, the Vivo S7 5G will come with a price tag of 2998 Yuan (approx. Rs 32,100) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 3298 Yuan (approx Rs 35,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage option.

