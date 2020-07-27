Today 27 July 2020 Technology News Highlights: Oppo A72 5G, Zee5 and more

Technology News Today, 27 July 2020 highlights: Oppo A72 5G, Zee5 and more
Today Technology News highlights: Oppo A72 5G, Zee5 and more
Advertisement
LIVE BLOG
OnePlus partners with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON to OnePlus TV
OnePlus has announced a new partnership with IN10 Media Network to brings its premium OTT platform, EPIC ON onboard. Known for its India-centric content, EPIC ON will now be easily accessible to OnePlus TV users.
According to the company, with the extensive content catalogue from EPIC ON now available on OnePlus TV, users will be able to enjoy an enhanced viewing experience with rich content. EPIC ON will be easily accessible on OxygenPlay, thus allowing users to easily access an assortment of content from various content partners.
Read more: OnePlus partners with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON to OnePlus TV
Samsung Galaxy A21s 4GB RAM variant price slashed
Samsung Galaxy A21s 4GB RAM + 64GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 500 in India. Recently, the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant also received a price cut of Rs 1,000.
Now after the price cut, the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB varinat is currently priced at Rs 17,499.
The phone is available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter.
Read More: Samsung Galaxy A21s 4GB RAM variant receives price cut in India
Anker Soundcore Space NC headphones launched
Soundcore by Anker, has launched it's ‘Space NC’ Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India. The product is priced at Rs 10,999 and it is available on Flipkart for purchase. The headphones come in black and grey shade and come with an 18 Months Warranty.
Anker Soundcore Space NC Noise Cancelling Wireless headphones is designed lightweight and compact. The memory-foam-ear-cups and metal headband adapt to your head shape to ensure long term comfort and sound tight fit. The Headphone folds flat for safe storage and transports in the hard-shell travel case.
Read More: Anker Soundcore Space NC headphones launched in India
Huawei Maimang 9 5G launched
Huawei has today launched Maimang 9, the company’s latest 5G smartphone in China. Huawei Maimang 9 is priced at 2199 yuan for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 2399 yuan. It comes in Black, Pink and Forest Green colours.
Huawei Maimang 9 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a punch-hole design and resolution of 1080 x 2400, 90.33% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor with upto 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has an expandable memory with up to 256GB.
Read More: Huawei Maimang 9 5G goes official with 64-megapixel triple cameras, Dimensity 800 SoC
Vivo S7 5G confirmed to launch on August 3
Vivo has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone in China next month. The brand has revealed that it will introduce Vivo S7 5G smartphone in the country on August 3.
Vivo confirmed this development on its official Weibo handle. The company has also posted a teaser of the upcoming smartphone that reveals a sleek design language. The front and back panel has not been shown in the video, but it is expected to feature dual-selfie camera.
As per previous leaked details, the Vivo S7 5G will come with a price tag of 2998 Yuan (approx. Rs 32,100) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 3298 Yuan (approx Rs 35,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage option.
Read More: Vivo S7 5G confirmed to launch on August 3
Airtel is offering 1GB free data for 3 days
Airtel has started offering free 1GB data to its customers for three days. This is similar to an offer by Reliance Jio where the telco was offering free 2GB daily data to select Jio users.
The new offer is rolling out randomly to select users across India and Bharti Airtel is intimating them via a text message.
Read more: Airtel offers 1GB free data for 3 days to its customers
Vodafone Idea Red Max and Red Together M postpaid plans launched in India
Vodafone Idea has today announced the launch of its two new postpaid plans for its customers. The company has introduced Vodafone Red Max and Vodafone Red Together M postpaid plans in the country.
The Red Max postpaid plan comes with a monthly rental of Rs 699, while the Red Together M postpaid plan is priced at Rs 899 per month. To start with Red Together M postpaid plan, it offers connections for four members in one family. The postpaid plan offers 70GB of data for the primary number and 30GB of data for other members per month. This means that users will get 160GB of data per month with this plan.
Read more: Vodafone Idea Red Max and Red Together M postpaid plans launched in India
WhatsApp upcoming multiple device feature to be known as Linked Devices
WABetainfo has uncovered some new features of WhatsApp in the latest v2.20.196.8 beta version for Android. To start with the Linked Devices, users will be able to link multiple devices with the same account. The feature will be available by clicking the three dots. The report highlights that when the action is enabled, the Linked Devices screen will appear and one can easily link a new device with much trouble. There will be a dedicated section through which users can add a new device, similar to what we have seen with current desktop clients.
Read More: WhatsApp upcoming multiple device feature to be known as Linked Devices
Redmi 9 smartphone launching in India on August 4
Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of Redmi 9 in India. As per the teaser, the Redmi 9 will go on sale on Amazon during the Prime Day sale which is set to be held on August 6.
On its Twitter handle, Redmi India revealed that a new Redmi device launching on August 4. This tweet has an image that shows the word ‘Prime' and the reflection inside the phone shows NINE. This suggests that the Redmi 9 may be launching in India on August 4.
Read more: Redmi 9 teased to launch in India on August 4
MediaTek Helio A25 chipset for entry-level smartphones launched
MediaTek has announced the launch of a new entry-level chipset in India for 4G smartphones. The company has introduced the new MediaTek Helio A25 processor for the Indian market.
The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is one of the first smartphones that is powered by the latest MediaTek processor. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro, launched earlier this month, also features the MediaTek Helio A25. The latest chipset comes with ARM Cortex-A53 CPU with a clock speed up to 1.8GHz along with the IMG PowerVR GE8320-class graphics processor.
Read More: MediaTek Helio A25 chipset for entry-level smartphones launched
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core launched in India
Samsung has today launched Galaxy M01 Core under its Galaxy M series line of smartphones in the country. Priced at starting Rs 5499, Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes in three colours: Black, Blue and Red.
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core will be available across Samsung’s retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from July 29. Galaxy M01 Core will be available in two memory variants – 1+16GB and 2+32GB priced at Rs 5499 and Rs 6499 respectively.
Read more: Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Android Go Edition smartphone launched
Noise Colorfit Nav launching in India on August 6
Noise, an accessory maker, will soon launch a new smartwatch in India. The brand will announce Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch in the country on August 6. This will be the company’s first smartwatch to come with built-in GPS.
Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch will go on sale exclusively on Amazon India. The launch will be a part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale which will take place on August 6th and it will be available till August 7. It will be available in two colours and will be revealed on the first day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
Read More: Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch to launch in India on August 6
PUBG, AliExpress, Xiaomi Zili and more apps to be baned in India?
A list of 275 Chinese apps has been drawn by the government which will be examined for any violations of national security and user privacy and the apps are likely to be banned, Economic Times reports. There would be a ban on all 275 Chinese apps or none at all.
The report has listed apps like popular gaming app PUBG which is backed by China’s internet major Tencent, Zili by Xiaomi, Resso and ULike apps from TikTok-owner ByteDance and AliExpress by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.
Read More: 275 more apps including PUBG, AliExpress, Xiaomi Zili to be baned in India?
Black Shark 3S Launch Set for July 31
Black Shark has today announced that it will introduce Black Shark 3S gaming phone on July 31 in China. The phone will be the successor of the Black Shark 3 smartphone that was announced in March along with the Black Shark 3 Pro.
The Chinese firm has announced the launch date via a Weibo post. Black Shark 3S will be announced at 3 PM on July 31 however the post does not reveal anything on the specs of the device.
Read more: Black Shark 3S gaming phone to be announced on July 31
Facebook rolls out Live broadcast feature to Messenger Rooms
Facebook has revealed that it is adding a new feature to its Messenger Rooms. The company is bringing the live broadcasting feature to Messenger Rooms.
With this new feature, users can go live directly from the Messenger Rooms with up to 50 people. The feature, for example, is useful for hosting a book club or panel discussion. One can create a room that one can go live right from Facebook or Messenger web and invite anyone to join, even if the person does not have a Facebook account. As a room creator, one can broadcast the room to a Profile, Page or Group, and invite people to tune in.
Read More: Facebook rolls out Live broadcast feature to Messenger Rooms
Should you buy OnePlus Nord?
OnePlus has recently announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The smartphone is another attempt from the company to capture the mid-range segment.
OnePlus has not been successful in this price segment. The brand introduced the OnePlus X a few years back for the Indian market and it was a failed product. Since then, it has only focused on the mid-premium segment with its flagship series. OnePlus was once considered as the flagship killer as it used to provide rock-solid smartphones at dirt cheap price as compared to other flagships out there.
However, slowly and after each launch, OnePlus increased the price of its smartphone, which resulted in a gap in the mid-range segment, from which it started. So, to fill up this gap, the company decided to launch the OnePlus Nord smartphone. The phone comes loaded with a host of interesting features and it seems to be a decent option. But, should you really consider buying the latest OnePlus Nord smartphone? Let’s find out.
Read More: OnePlus Nord: Should you buy it?
ZEE5 launches ZEE5 Club
ZEE5 has today announced the launch of ‘ZEE5 Club’ at Rs 365 per year. The launch of ZEE5 Club would enable millions of Indians to sample their favourite TV shows and OTT exclusives at their convenience at an affordable price.
ZEE5 Club will enable its consumers to have exclusive access to most popular shows before telecast on TV, apart from select ZEE5 and Alt Balaji shows, - 1000+ blockbuster movies, ZEE Zindagi shows and over 90+ Live TV channels.
Read more: ZEE5 launches ZEE5 Club at Rs 365 per year
Samsung Galaxy M51 camera details revealed online
Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone in its popular M-series known as Galaxy M51. Now, ahead of official, launch, the camera details of the upcoming Galaxy M51 has been revealed online.
As per a report by Sammobile, the Galaxy M51 will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel. The phone will come with a 64-megapixel primary lens and there will be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as well. Apart from this, the phone will come with a macro sensor and a depth sensor.
Oppo A72 5G goes official
Oppo has launched Oppo A72 5G smartphone in China. The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB and is priced at 1899 yuan which is approx. Rs 20,220 and it comes in Black, Violet and Neon colour options.
To recall, the 4G variant of Oppo A72 was launched in April this year. The 5G variant is powered by a MediaTek processor instead of the Snapdragon 665 in the 4G variant. Also this variant comes with a high refresh rate of 90Hz as compared to the 60Hz on the 4G variant.
Read more: Oppo A72 5G announced with 90Hz display, Dimensity 720, triple rear cameras and more