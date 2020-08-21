Today 21 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates:Gadgets, mobile, tech and more

Technology News Today, 21 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Gadgets, mobile, tech and more
LIVE BLOG
Oppo A53 goes official
Oppo has launched its new phone under its A-series which is called Oppo A53 in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 is priced at Rp 2,499,000, which approx. Rs 12,700 for a single memory variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes in Electric Black and Fancy Blue colour options.
It should be noted that Oppo originally launched the Oppo A53 back in 2015 and the new phone is Oppo A53 2020. One should not be confused by such a move.
Realme Youth Days Sale to Begin August 24
Realme Youth Days sale will commence from August 24 and end on August 28. As per a statement, there will be up to 60 per cent off on smartphones, earphones, and wearables. The sale will see flash deals at 12 noon every day, and there will be discounts on devices like the Realme 6, Realme X2 Pro, and many others. The Realme Band will also be listed for a discounted price of Rs. 1,169.
Google Spotted Testing ‘Kaleidoscope’ Hub
Google Chrome is testing a service that will allow you to stream videos from all your favourite over-the-top (OTT) platforms under one roof. While Google hasn't provided any details about its new move, the latest Canary version of Google Chrome appears to have a hub ready called Chrome Kaleidoscope. As for now it is being tested internally but is likely to be offered as a single place in the future to serve Web content from various streaming services.