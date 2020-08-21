Advertisement

Today 21 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates:Gadgets, mobile, tech and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 21, 2020 10:27 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 21 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Gadgets, mobile, tech and more
Today Technology News live updates: Gadgets, mobile, tech and more
 



LIVE BLOG

10:27 (IST)

21 Aug 2020

boAt launches Airdopes 131 for Rs 1,299

A new TWS Boat Airdopes 131  has been launched for Rs 1299.  Airdopes 131 is powered by Bluetooth v5.0 and features a 13mm driver. Each earbud features a 40mAh Li-Polymer battery and charging case has a 650mAh battery. 

 

10:18 (IST)

21 Aug 2020

Oppo A53 goes official

Oppo has launched its new phone under its A-series which is called Oppo A53 in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 is priced at Rp 2,499,000, which approx. Rs 12,700 for a single memory variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes in Electric Black and Fancy Blue colour options.

It should be noted that Oppo originally launched the Oppo A53 back in 2015 and the new phone is Oppo A53 2020. One should not be confused by such a move.

10:14 (IST)

21 Aug 2020

Realme Youth Days Sale to Begin August 24

 Realme Youth Days sale will commence from August 24 and end on August 28. As per a statement, there will be up to 60 per cent off on smartphones, earphones, and wearables. The sale will see flash deals at 12 noon every day, and there will be discounts on devices like the Realme 6, Realme X2 Pro, and many others. The Realme Band will also be listed for a discounted price of Rs. 1,169.

 

 

10:11 (IST)

21 Aug 2020

Google Spotted Testing ‘Kaleidoscope’ Hub

Google Chrome is testing a  service that will allow you to stream videos from all your favourite over-the-top (OTT) platforms under one roof. While Google hasn't provided any details about its new move, the latest Canary version of Google Chrome appears to have a hub ready called Chrome Kaleidoscope. As for now it is being tested internally but is likely to be offered as a single place in the future to serve Web content from various streaming services.

 

Pixel 5: Everything You Need to Know

What is Google Kormo Jobs?

Instagram's Suggested Posts: Good or Bad?

Zoom expands app support to Nest Hub Max, Portal and Echo Show smart displays

LG launches new XBOOM ON2D party speaker for Rs 18,990

Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, and other Google Services are Down Globally

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Pixel 5: Everything You Need to Know

Tecno launches 3GB variant of Spark 6 Air smartphone

Lava Pulse feature phone launched with Heart rate and Blood Pressure sensor for Rs 1599

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies