Today 21 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates:Gadgets, mobile, tech and more

Oppo A53 goes official

Oppo has launched its new phone under its A-series which is called Oppo A53 in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 is priced at Rp 2,499,000, which approx. Rs 12,700 for a single memory variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes in Electric Black and Fancy Blue colour options.



It should be noted that Oppo originally launched the Oppo A53 back in 2015 and the new phone is Oppo A53 2020. One should not be confused by such a move.