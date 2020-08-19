Today 19 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Truecaller, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more

Technology News Today, 19 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Truecaller, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro will be priced at Rs 50,000?
Asus is going to launch Zenfone 7 series on August 26 in Taiwan. As per the leaks, the company will launch two smartphones one with the Snapdragon 865 and one with the 865+. Leakster Roland Quandth has tweeted that Asus Zenfone 7 Pro will be priced at €550 ( Rs 50,000). It will be based on Snapdragon 865+ and paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.
Reliance Buys Majority Stake in Netmeds
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has today announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has acquired a majority equity stake in Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. and its subsidiaries which is collectively known as ‘Netmeds’ for approximately Rs 620 crores.
This investment represents about 60% holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100% direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries - Tresara Health Private Limited, Netmeds Market Place Limited and Dadha Pharma Distribution Pvt Limited.
'Lenovo, Samsung, Apple : Top 3 in Tablet PC in Q2'
The Tablet PC market in India grew 23% in quarter 2 of 2020 as compared to the previous quarter as a report by market analysis firm CMR. Lenovo with a 48% market share was the leader followed by Samsung and Apple. Korean handset maker Samsung garnered a 29% market share and Apple secured a 12% market share.
Truecaller gets tough on Spammers
Truecaller has rolled out the Spam Activity Indicator for Android users. This feature will provide detailed statistics on the spammer when a user taps on the spammer’s profile image in the true caller app.
Currently, there are three important trends: spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours will be shown. Spam Reports showcases how many times a Truecaller user has marked a specific number as spam (it also indicates by percentage if it is increasing or decreasing according to the reports). Call Activity shows you the number of calls the number has made recently, potentially indicating how much of a spammer the number is. And finally, Peak Calling Hours is a time chart that identifies when the spammer is most active.
Samsung announces offer for consumers with broken smartphones
Samsung India has announced an offer for consumers with broken smartphones. The company is announcing an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5000 for consumers that have smartphones with cracked screens.
The Upgrade Offer is applicable on all models including Samsung and other smartphones and is valid till August 31, 2020.
Consumers pre-booking the newly-launched Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will also be eligible for this attractive upgrade. The upgrade offer on Galaxy Note 20 comes in addition to the existing pre-booking offers on Galaxy Note 20 flagship series.
Microsoft 365 apps will not get support on Internet Explorer from next year
Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 from August year. The reason being, Microsoft wants to push the revamped Chromium-based Edge browser. Teh company said ina statement, " Beginning November 30 this year, Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11 and the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11 from August 2021..'
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Sale today
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale once again in India today. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 18,499, while the 8GB + 128GB models priced at Rs 19,999. It will go on sale via Amazon.in and Mi.com in the country today at 12pm (noon). Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 5,020mAh battery and a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera.
