Today 19 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Truecaller, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more

Truecaller gets tough on Spammers

Truecaller has rolled out the Spam Activity Indicator for Android users. This feature will provide detailed statistics on the spammer when a user taps on the spammer’s profile image in the true caller app.

Currently, there are three important trends: spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours will be shown. Spam Reports showcases how many times a Truecaller user has marked a specific number as spam (it also indicates by percentage if it is increasing or decreasing according to the reports). Call Activity shows you the number of calls the number has made recently, potentially indicating how much of a spammer the number is. And finally, Peak Calling Hours is a time chart that identifies when the spammer is most active.

Read More: Truecaller announces Spam Activity Indicator to users on Android