Advertisement

Today 15 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Jio Phone 3, Huawei Ban, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 10:52 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 15 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Jio Phone 3, Huawei Ban, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Advertisement
Today Technology News live updates:  Jio Phone 3, Huawei Ban, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
 
 

LIVE BLOG

10:52 (IST)

15 Jul 2020

Reliance Jio Phone 3 likely to launch today in India

Reliance will be holding its annual general meeting today i.e. July 15. Now, speculations are rife about Reliance Jio launching its next-generation feature phone during the AGM 2020. As per multiple reports, Reliance Jio might unveil the much-rumoured Jio Phone 3 during the 42nd Annual General Meeting. Interestingly, the company introduced its first Jio Phone during its 40th Reliance Annual General Meeting in 2017 and a year later it unveiled the Jio Phone 2. The Jio Phone was launched for Rs 1,500, while the JioPhone 2 was launched at Rs 2,999.

 

Read Full Story: Reliance Jio Phone 3 likely to launch today in India

 

Reliance Jio Phone

 

10:47 (IST)

15 Jul 2020

OnePlus Buds to come with up to 30 hours of battery life

OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds will be launched in India on July 21. Now ahead of the launch, the company is offering up some new details. OnePlus Buds have been confirmed to launch with 30 hours of battery life.

The forum post talks about design, usability and battery life of the upcoming OnePlus Buds. The post claims that the upcoming Buds will have an "industry-leading" battery life.

Read More: OnePlus Buds confirmed to feature up to 30 hours of battery life ahead of launch on July 21

10:36 (IST)

15 Jul 2020

Jio Phone 3 maybe launched today

Reliance Industries will be holding its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) today and there is a possibility that Jio Phone 3 maybe lauched at the AGM.   It may be recalled that the previous two  AGM's  Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 were launched.

 

10:32 (IST)

15 Jul 2020

UK bans Huawei from its 5G networks

In another major blow to the Chinese player, the UK has decided to ban Huawei from its 5G networks. The UK government on Tuesday took this step to remove all Huawei kit from the UK networks. The decision was made after a review by the country’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on the impact of US sanctions against Huawei. The UK government has decided that it will impose a total ban on the purchase of any new 5G kit from Huawei after December 31, 2020. The government has also decided to remove all the Chinese equipment on 5G networks across the UK by the end of 2027.

Read Full Story: UK bans Huawei from its 5G networks

 

HUawei

10:20 (IST)

15 Jul 2020

Xiaomi new phone to come with 120W fast charging

Xiaomi is currently working on a new smartphone with fast charging support. A Xiaomi phone has received Compulsory Certification of China (CCC or 3C) certification in China.

The device was spotted bearing the model number M2007J1SC on the 3C certification. Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, the certification reveals that the phone will come with 120W (20V-6A Max) charger in the box. The listing doesn’t provide any other details about the smartphone.

 

Read More: Xiaomi 5G smartphone with 120W fast charging tipped to launch next month

10:13 (IST)

15 Jul 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.  Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost Rs 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specs

OnePlus Buds confirmed to feature up to 30 hours of battery life ahead of launch on July 21

Reliance Jio Phone 3 likely to launch today at RIL AGM 2020

Xiaomi 5G smartphone with 120W fast charging tipped to launch next month

UK follows the US, bans Huawei from its 5G networks

Samsung Galaxy J8 receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

Apple reportedly paid Samsung $950 million

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance Jio Phone 3 likely to launch today at RIL AGM 2020

Xiaomi 5G smartphone with 120W fast charging tipped to launch next month

Samsung Galaxy J8 receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies