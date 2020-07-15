Today 15 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Jio Phone 3, Huawei Ban, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Technology News Today, 15 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Jio Phone 3, Huawei Ban, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
LIVE BLOG
Reliance Jio Phone 3 likely to launch today in India
Reliance will be holding its annual general meeting today i.e. July 15. Now, speculations are rife about Reliance Jio launching its next-generation feature phone during the AGM 2020. As per multiple reports, Reliance Jio might unveil the much-rumoured Jio Phone 3 during the 42nd Annual General Meeting. Interestingly, the company introduced its first Jio Phone during its 40th Reliance Annual General Meeting in 2017 and a year later it unveiled the Jio Phone 2. The Jio Phone was launched for Rs 1,500, while the JioPhone 2 was launched at Rs 2,999.
Read Full Story: Reliance Jio Phone 3 likely to launch today in India
OnePlus Buds to come with up to 30 hours of battery life
OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds will be launched in India on July 21. Now ahead of the launch, the company is offering up some new details. OnePlus Buds have been confirmed to launch with 30 hours of battery life.
The forum post talks about design, usability and battery life of the upcoming OnePlus Buds. The post claims that the upcoming Buds will have an "industry-leading" battery life.
Read More: OnePlus Buds confirmed to feature up to 30 hours of battery life ahead of launch on July 21
UK bans Huawei from its 5G networks
In another major blow to the Chinese player, the UK has decided to ban Huawei from its 5G networks. The UK government on Tuesday took this step to remove all Huawei kit from the UK networks. The decision was made after a review by the country’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on the impact of US sanctions against Huawei. The UK government has decided that it will impose a total ban on the purchase of any new 5G kit from Huawei after December 31, 2020. The government has also decided to remove all the Chinese equipment on 5G networks across the UK by the end of 2027.
Read Full Story: UK bans Huawei from its 5G networks
Xiaomi new phone to come with 120W fast charging
Xiaomi is currently working on a new smartphone with fast charging support. A Xiaomi phone has received Compulsory Certification of China (CCC or 3C) certification in China.
The device was spotted bearing the model number M2007J1SC on the 3C certification. Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, the certification reveals that the phone will come with 120W (20V-6A Max) charger in the box. The listing doesn’t provide any other details about the smartphone.
Read More: Xiaomi 5G smartphone with 120W fast charging tipped to launch next month
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon. Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost Rs 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.
You might like this