Today 15 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Jio Phone 3, Huawei Ban, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Reliance Jio Phone 3 likely to launch today in India

Reliance will be holding its annual general meeting today i.e. July 15. Now, speculations are rife about Reliance Jio launching its next-generation feature phone during the AGM 2020. As per multiple reports, Reliance Jio might unveil the much-rumoured Jio Phone 3 during the 42nd Annual General Meeting. Interestingly, the company introduced its first Jio Phone during its 40th Reliance Annual General Meeting in 2017 and a year later it unveiled the Jio Phone 2. The Jio Phone was launched for Rs 1,500, while the JioPhone 2 was launched at Rs 2,999.

