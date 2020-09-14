Today 14 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Mobiles, gadgets, Android 11, Realme, and more

Poco X3 to reportedly launch in India on September 22

Poco Global launched the Poco X3 NFC recently at an event in Europe. Soon after the European launch, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan took it to Twitter to ask POCO India fans if they want the company to launch it in India. Now the Poco X3 will reportedly launch in India on September 22.



As per a leak, Poco X3 will break cover on September 22 in India. The leak has also tipped the pricing of the device as per which the Poco x3 price in India might be either Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999.



Further, the leak reveals that the Indian variant of the device might pack a bigger battery as compared to the global version. to recall, the POCO X3 NFC for the global market has a 5,160mAh battery.

