Today 14 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Mobiles, gadgets, Android 11, Realme, and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 14, 2020 5:00 pm

Technology News Today, 14 September 2020 LIVE Updates: Mobiles, gadgets, Android 11, Realme, and more
17:00 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

ColorOS 11 launched with bunch of new features

ColorOS 11 by Oppo has been launched based on Android 11. The new skin has a bunch of new features based on privacy and customization. It will be available for 28 devices starting today.

16:54 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Poco X3 to reportedly launch in India on September 22

Poco Global launched the Poco X3 NFC recently at an event in Europe. Soon after the European launch, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan took it to Twitter to ask POCO India fans if they want the company to launch it in India. Now the Poco X3 will reportedly launch in India on September 22.

As per a leak, Poco X3 will break cover on September 22 in India. The leak has also tipped the pricing of the device as per which the Poco x3 price in India might be either Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999.

Further, the leak reveals that the Indian variant of the device might pack a bigger battery as compared to the global version. to recall, the POCO X3 NFC for the global market has a 5,160mAh battery.

 

Read more: Poco X3 tipped to launch in India on September 22

15:46 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Realme C17 launching on September 21

Realme has today confirmed that it will launch next C series smartphone which will be called Realme C17 on September 21.

Realme’s Bangladesh wing officially confirmed that the Realme C17 global launch is scheduled for September 21. The virtual launch will take place at 12 pm (noon) on September 20 (11.30am IST) and it will be streamed via the company's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The Realme Bangladesh's Instagram post has also confirmed that Realme C17 will feature an ultra-smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate, powerful performance and a stylish design.

Read more: Realme C17 with 90Hz screen to launch on September 21

15:08 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Sony ICD-PX470 digital voice recorder launched for Rs 4,990

Sony India today announced a new addition to its voice recorder range with ICD-PX470. The company has launched ICD-PX470 digital voice recorder for Rs 4,990.

ICD-PX470 digital voice recorder will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal in India from 14th September 2020.

 

Read more: Sony ICD-PX470 digital voice recorder launched for Rs 4,990

14:07 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

OnePlus Nord gets a discount

The OnePlus Nord is now getting a discount of Rs 1000 when you use a ICICI Bank Credit or Debit card. The offer is available both on Amazon India and OnePlus.In

 

13:00 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Vi Rs 351 New Prepaid Plan launched

Vodafone Idea Limited has been rebranded as VI. The telco has now launched a Work From Home plan for its prepaid customers. The new paln is priced at Rs 351 and it comes with a validity of 56 days.

This plan can be particularly useful for people who are working from home due to the pandemic.

The new Vi Work From Home prepaid plan offers 100GB 2G/3G/4G data to the customers but it does not include any voice calling or SMS benefits. For calling, the customer can recharge a talk-time plan activated on top of the Rs 351 Work From Home plan.

Read more: Vi announces new Rs 351 prepaid plan offering 100GB data

12:32 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched in India

Tecno Mobile has today announced the launch of a new smartphone under Spark series in India - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air. The new phone is priced at Rs 8,499 for the single 3GB and 32GB storage and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting 20 September 12 P.M. Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes in Ice Jadeite and Cosmic Shine colour options.

The USP of the Spark Power 2 Air is its massive battery and its big display. The phone is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18w fast charging which as per the company will last for 4 days on a single charge.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air features a huge 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640, 20.5:9 Display Ratio, 480 nits Screen Brightness and 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor.

Read More: Tecno Spark Power 2 Air with huge 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

12:21 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Alexa will be available in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan

Amazon Alexa will be getting a new voice for its response which will be the voice of Amitabh Bachchan. The Alexa team will be working closely with Mr. Bachchan for the voice responses. The new voice will be available starting next year.

 

11:00 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Realme Narzo 20 series to be launched in India on 21 Sept

Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones were recently announced at IFA 2020 will be launched in Indian on September 21. The company has shared a media invite for the same.

 

The Narzo 20 series will include three devices such as Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro. Realme Narzo 20A is expected to  come in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. It will come in Victory Blue & Glory Sliver colour options. The Narzo 20 may come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. It will also come in same colours as of Realme Narzo 20A -Victory Blue and Glory Silver. The Narzo 20 Pro, on the other hand, might come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. For the colour options, there will be Black Ninja & White Knight.


Read More: Realme Narzo 20 series launching in India on September 21

10:46 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Infinix Note 7 to be exclusively available on Flipkart

Infinix will be launching Infinix Note 7 in India on September 16. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive in the country.

 

To recall, the company introduced Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite smartphones this year. One should also expect the company to make some announcements about the Infinix Note 7 Lite during the launch event.

 

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor and backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 

Read More: Infinix Note 7 Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of launch on September 16

10:21 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 launch imminent in India

Samsung's new series A tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) should now be launching soon in India as the support pages for 2 models of the device have gone live on Samsung's India website.

 

09:51 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Samsung to host third Galaxy Unpacked event on Sept 23

Samsung will hold another Galaxy Unpacked event on September 23. This is going to be a third Unpacked launch event in less than two months. The company hasn't revealed what it is going t launch, but Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition might be on the cards. The phone will reportedly be a toned-down version of  Galaxy S20 but will cost less.  As per the leaks, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have a 6.4-inch 1080p display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 chipset, support for 5G and up to 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will also have a triple camera setup on the back.

Read more: Samsung likely to announce Galaxy S20 Fan Edition on September 23 Unpacked event

09:44 (IST)

14 Sep 2020

Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today

Realme 7 Pro will go on its first sale on today, September 14, at 12pm via Realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 21,999. The smartphone is available in Mirror White and Mirror Blue colour options. 

It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 600 nits brightness and 98 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. 

 

Read more: Realme 7 Pro sale to be held today for the first time at 12 PM

