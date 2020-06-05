Advertisement

Mobile phones of 13,000 users found with same IMEI number in UP

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 4:29 pm

Latest News

IMEI numbers are issued to each device which makes them easy to track and identify.

In bizarre turn of event, more than 13,000 mobile phones have been found running on the same IMEI number in India this week. As you might know, International Mobile Equipment Identity is a unique 15-digit code given to each device and used for tracking purposes, especially when phone is lost or stolen. The fact that 13,000 phones were found running with the same number raises security issues for the country and its law enforcement forces. 

 

The story becomes even more worrying because one of the phone was used by a police officer in Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh. According to PTI report, the issue came to light when the officer complained about having some issues with the phone and handed it over to the cyber crime authorities to get it repaired.That is when it was detected the IMEI number of the mobile phone used by the officer has been issued to around 13,500 devices till now.  

 

It seems the problem is confined to one mobile manufacturer and its service centre, as the Meerut Police has filed FIR against the unknown company and says the case has been registered under the sections of law and team of experts will be looking into the matter. Since the term mobile phone has been used, it's possible that most of these are feature phones, which are harder to track for enforcement agencies. 

 

But the question is why would a company issue thousands of devices with the IMEI number unless its intentions are plotted against national security? Indian authorities have taken stringent measures to issue prepaid SIM to individuals without proper documentation. But if mobile numbers are so widely running with same IMEI number, it will be next to impossible for the police to catch hold of the perpetrators as they can easily dupe their device number, making it hard to track them down. 

App Permissions: What are they? Why should you care?

Airtel app flow could have exposed user data, issues fix

Latest News from

Tags: IMEI number phone tracking UP Police prepaid mobile number smartphone

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A11k Indian price and key specs leaked online

Xiaomi upcoming smartphone with up to 120x digital zoom could debut in July

Asus ROG Phone 3 spotted with 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies