Tecno Spark Go 2021 with 5000mAh battery launching in India on July 1

Tecno Mobile will be launching Spark Go 2021 in India on July 1. Tecno Spark Go 2021 will be the successor of the Tecno Spark Go 2020 launched last year.

The phone will be available exclusively on Amazon after the launch. Tecno Spark Go 2021 will come in Black, Blue and Orange colours as per the Amazon listing.

It has been confirmed that Tecno Spark Go 2021 will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ water-drop notch display. The phone will sport 13MP and AI dual rear cameras with dual-LED flash. For the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with LED flash.

Further, Tecno Spark Go 2021 has also been confirmed to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will pack a 5000mAh battery. There will be a 2GB + 32GB storage version of the phone. We expect the handset to run Android 11 out of the box with HiOS 7.6 on top.

To recall, Tecno Spark Go 2020 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery, and it runs on Android 10 Go Edition with HiOS 6.2 running on top of it.

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI Lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.