Tecno Spark 8 Pro teased to launch soon In India

Tecno is gearing up to launch Tecno Spark 8 Pro in India soon. After launching the Tecno Camon 18 last week in India, the company has now started teasing the launch of Tecno Spark 8 Pro in the country.

On its official Twitter handle, Tecno has shared the teaser, as per which the Tecno Spark 8 Pro will be an Amazon exclusive. In addition, it has been also confirmed that the upcoming Spark 8 Pro will feature a 48MP camera.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro was launched last month in Bangladesh. Since the phone has already gone official in Bangladesh, we already know the price and specifications.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro is priced at BDT 16,990 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the sole 6GB + 64GB storage model. So In India, the phone could retail for around Rs 15,000. It comes in Interstellar Black and Komodo Island colour options.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro Specs

The Spark 8 Pro sports a 6.8-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 × 2460 pixels. It has a punch-hole notch to house the front-facing camera. The phone packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with Mali G52 GPU. This processor is built on a 12nm fabrication process.

The phone houses triple rear-mounted cameras, along with an LED flash. This includes a 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 lens, and an AI lens with an f/2.0 lens. Furthermore, the phone comes with an 8MP snapper for capturing selfies and video calling.

In addition, the Spark 8 Pro is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Furthermore, the phone comes with a USB Type-C charging port.

The handset features a fingerprint scanner. Moreover, it has a 3.5mm audio jack as well. The phone runs Android 11 OS with HiOS v7.6 on top.

Recently, Tecno Camon 18 was launched in India. The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 for its sole 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The Tecno Camon 18 will be available across the brand’s 50K+ retail touchpoints PAN India starting 27th December.

It comes in Purple, Dust Grey and Ceramic White colours. Additionally, customers purchasing the Tecno Camon 18 will also get free Tecno Buds worth Rs 1,999.