Tecno Spark 8 launched in India with Helio P22 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery

Tecno has today launched Spark 8 as a budget phone in India. The device has MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 (Go edition) and a 5000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 8 is the successor to the Spark 7 that was launched in April this year. First, let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Spark 8 price

The Tecno Spark 8 is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. The phone is offered in Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, and Iris Purple colours. It will go on sale from September 15th and can be purchased from retail stores across the country.

Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with quad-LED flash. It has a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS 7.6. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. In addition, it includes a rear fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 190g.

Last month, Tecno Pova 2 was launched in India at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499. The smartphone comes with a massive 7000mAh battery. In addition, it features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 48MP AI quad rear camera with triple LED flash.