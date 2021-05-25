Advertisement

Tecno Spark 7 Pro launched in India with 5000 battery, 48MP triple rear camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2021 1:46 pm

Tecno Spark 7 Pro is the third device in Spark 7 lineup after Spark 7 and Spark 7P.

Tecno has today announced the launch of Spark 7 Pro smartphone in India. The phone comes in two storage options – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

 

Tecno Spark 7 Pro is the third device in Spark 7 lineup after Spark 7 and Spark 7P. It comes in Alps Blue, Spruce Green, and Magnet Black colour options.

 

It will be available for purchase on Amazon India starting May 28.

 

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Specs

 

Tecno Spark 7 Pro features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 resolution, refresh rate of 90Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89%. The device has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera.

 

For the camera, there is a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, and an AI lens. The device has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

 

It runs on the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G80 processor.  It has up to 6GB RAM with 128 GB GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB

 

On the battery front, the device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner to protect the data and privacy of the user.

 

Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro measures 164.9x76.2x8.8mm.

