Tecno Spark 10 4G launched: Check Price, Specs

Tecno has launched a new Spark 10 4G smartphone as a part of its Spark 10 series, which includes other smartphones such as the Spark 10 5G, Spark 10C and the Spark 10 Pro. The new Spark 10 smartphone has a waterdrop notch display on the front and a square-shaped camera module. It is available for purchase in Philippines as of now.

Tecno Spark 10: Price

The Spark 10 costs 4999 Peso (approx Rs 7,300) in the Philippines for the sole 4GB + 128GB model. The device is also expected to be released in other Asian markets and Africa soon. The handset comes in three colours, such as Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White.

Tecno Spark 10: Specs

As for the specs, the Spark 10 sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Tecno device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and 4GB of RAM and support for up to 8GB of virtual RAM. Users get 128 GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

For optics, it has a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an AI lens and an LED flash. There’s an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via a USB-C port. It runs on Android 13 OS and HiOS 12.

For security, there’s AI face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.