Tecno Pova 2 launching in India on August 2

Tecno Pova 2 launch date has now been confirmed in India. The company earlier teased the launch of the phone. And now the launch date has been officially announced.

Tecno Pova 2 Launch Date

The upcoming Tecno phone will launch on Amazon India on August 2. It is expected to arrive in three colour variants – Black, Blue, and Silver. Amazon India has also published the landing page of the smartphone.

As per the Amazon listing, the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. In addition, it will feature a 48MP AI quad rear cameras with triple LED flash. Moreover, according to the teaser page, the phone will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 2 smartphone was launched in the Philippines last month.The phone is priced at at PHP 7,990 (approx. Rs 12,200) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It is likely to be priced around the same in India. The phone comes in a single Polar Silver colour.

Tecno Pova 2 Specifications

The Pova 2 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display. It features a high 180Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 480 nits. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers the smartphone. It comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage.

It features a quad-camera set up in the rear camera – 48 megapixels main camera, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP AI camera unit. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor.

Moving on, the phone runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. A 7000mAh battery backs it with 18W fast charging support. Besides, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C.