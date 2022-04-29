HomeNewsTecno Phantom X launched in India for Rs 25,999

Tecno Phantom X launched in India for Rs 25,999

Tecno Phantom X is today launched in the India market. The phone can be purchased via Amazon India starting May 4th.

By Meenu Rana
Tecno Phantom X

Highlights

  • Tecno Phantom X makes its debut in India
  • It packs Helio G95 SoC
  • The phone has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back

Tecno Mobile, a Transsion Holding company, has today launched Tecno Phantom X smartphone in India. The phone comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED 90Hz curved screen, 48MP + 8MP dual front cameras, Helio G95 SoC, 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Phantom X is priced at Rs 25,999. The phone can be purchased via Amazon India starting May 4. It comes in Summer Sunset and Iceland Blue colours.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a pill shaped cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and backside.

ALSO READ: Tecno Spark 8C debuts in India with 90Hz display, 3GB RAM

Further, it runs on the HIOS based on Android 11. The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system which keeps it 3-5º cooler.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera. There is a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 lens, 13-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree field of view (FoV). The rear camera comes with a quad-LED flash. In addition, the device has a dual front camera of a 48-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor with a dual LED flash.

Besides, the upcoming phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is claimed to unlock in 4 seconds. Lastly, the device packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that with a 30 -minute charge the device charges up to 70%.

Tecno Phantom X

Tecno Phantom X
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G95
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage256
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera48MP + 8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 13MP + 8MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleNothing launcher available for limited smartphones: How to use it?
Next articleHuawei Mate Xs 2 announced with OLED foldable 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.