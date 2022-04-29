Tecno Phantom X launched in India for Rs 25,999

Tecno Mobile, a Transsion Holding company, has today launched Tecno Phantom X smartphone in India. The phone comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED 90Hz curved screen, 48MP + 8MP dual front cameras, Helio G95 SoC, 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Phantom X is priced at Rs 25,999. The phone can be purchased via Amazon India starting May 4. It comes in Summer Sunset and Iceland Blue colours.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a pill shaped cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and backside.

Further, it runs on the HIOS based on Android 11. The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system which keeps it 3-5º cooler.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera. There is a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 lens, 13-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree field of view (FoV). The rear camera comes with a quad-LED flash. In addition, the device has a dual front camera of a 48-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor with a dual LED flash.

Besides, the upcoming phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is claimed to unlock in 4 seconds. Lastly, the device packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that with a 30 -minute charge the device charges up to 70%.