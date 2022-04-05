Tecno Phantom X could launch in India this month

Tecno Phantom X was unveiled almost a year ago in African markets and as per new information, the smartphone could soon arrive in India as well. Apart from this, the colour options and the storage variants of the smartphone which will launch in India have also been tipped.

The report comes from PassionateGeekz as per which, the Tecno Phantom X will launch in India this month. The device could arrive in an 8GB + 256GB storage variant, same as the global one. Further, it should arrive in Summer Sunset and Starry Night Blue colour options. Moreover, the publication says that the pricing of the handset could be around ₹25,000 in India for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Tecno Phantom X Specifications

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Display (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a pill shaped cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and backside.

It runs on the HIOS based on Android 11 and is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system which keeps it 3-5º cooler.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 lens, 13-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree field of view (FoV). The rear camera comes with a quad-LED flash. The device has a dual front camera of a 48-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor with a dual LED flash.

The Phantom X comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user which is claimed to unlock in 4 seconds. The device packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that with a 30-minute charge the device charges up to 70%.