Today Technology News Live Updates: Elyments app launched, WhatsApp rolls out dark mode, Google Meet noise, OnePlus TV 32Y1 model goes on sale

Tech News: Elyments app launched, WhatsApp rolls out dark mode, Google Meet noise, OnePlus TV 32Y1 model goes on sale
Today Technology News Live Updates:
Since the govt banned 59 apps, a lot of apps developed by Indian companies are been launched regularly. The later one is Elyments. The app has teh backing the of Government of India and has been launched by Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu. The app is available is available in eight Indian languages, and offer features such as a social media content feed, a chat interface and options to make audio and video calls. The app is listed on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It is made by Sumeru Software Solutions – the promoters behind The Art of Living organisation’s smartphone applications.
OnePlus TV Q series, 55U1 new update brings Kids Mode, Data Saver Plus and more
OnePlus has started rolling out a new update to its OnePlus TV Q series and newly-launched OnePlus TV 55U1 Smart TVs in India. The update brings a host of new features and more. The update is about 854MB in size and it is available for OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The update is also rolling out for the recently-launched OnePlus TV 55U1 Smart TV. Interestingly, the company has not revealed the sale date for the latest Smart TV at the time of writing.
Coming to the update, it brings a new feature to the OnePlus Connect application. With this, users can now pair an iOS device with the app to control the Smart TV. The update also adds Data Saver Plus feature, which is an enhanced version of the Data Saver and it helps customers to keep a tab on the data usage through bandwidth control.
Airtel partners with Nokia to launch open cloud-based VoLTE network in India
Bharti Airtel has announced that it has partnered with Nokia to launch an open cloud-based Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) network in India. The company claims that it is the largest cloud-based VoLTE network in India as it will support over 110 million customers. The cloud-based VoLTE deployment allows Airtel to provide its mobile customers faster and more reliable, cost-efficient call connectivity. The solution has been deployed to all 22 telecom circles in the country. The technology uses Commercial Off-the-Shelf IT hardware with cloud-based Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), which consumes less power and space compared to the traditional 2G/3G Circuit Switched legacy core.
Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 999
Truke, a new entrant in India, has today announced the launch of its new wireless earbuds in India. The company has introduced Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds in the country for Rs 999. The earbuds are now available for purchase from Amazon. The latest earbuds come with a dolphin-designed open fit and it comes with a universal Type-C charging case. The company claims that the earbuds come with ergonomic design to provide comfort. The earbuds are available in three colour options including Basil Green, Royale Blue and Carbon Black. The wireless earbuds instantly pair with devices and it promises high fidelity sound for its 13mm dynamic driver.
Audible Suno is now available on Alexa
Audible has today announced that various titles from Audible Suno and Audible.in will now be available on Amazon Echo and other Alexa built-in devices. With this, users will have access to hundreds of audio entertainment in Hindi and English for free. all the titles can be easily accessed on all Amazon Echo and other Alexa built-in devices. For the unknown, Audible Suno is a free audio streaming service that provides access to hundreds of hours of audio entertainment. Users can say “Alexa, open Audible Suno” or “Alexa, Audible Suno shuru karo”, to open the Audible Suno library, consisting of popular titles like Thriller Factory, Yoddha, Be Stupid with Vir Das, Azaad Awaaz, and many more.
Boult Audio introduces new Probuds wireless earbuds in India
Boult Audio has today announced the launch of its new wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Probuds, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart. The latest audio product comes with soft silicone earbuds. The company claims that it delivers extra bass and it is loaded with a high-sensitivity microphone to deliver better audio quality and listening experience. It features micro woofer driver construction and it is loaded with Smart Hall Magnetic Switch Bluetooth 5.0, which automatically pairs the earbuds as soon as the case is opened.
RedmiBook 16 with Intel Core i7 10nm processor to be announced on July 8
Xiaomi-backed Redmi recently announced RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 with AMD Ryzen chipset. Now the company has announced that it will announce the RedmiBook 16 powered by the latest Intel processor on 8th July.
The upcoming RedmiBook 16 is confirmed to be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, based on a 10nm manufacturing process. Apart from this, the company has not revealed any other information at the moment. RedmiBook 16 Intel-powered models will likely feature almost the same set of specifications and features.
Vivo Y70 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Vivo announced Vivo Y70s in May this year. Now the company is working on a new smartphone dubbed Vivo Y70 which is said to be launched soon.
The specifications of Vivo Y70 are now revealed on Weibo. The leak has also revealed the pricing of the upcoming Vivo phone. The 6GB RAM + 128GB version will be priced for 1798 Yuan while the 8GB RAM + 128GB version will be priced at 1998 Yuan. As per the leaked specs, Vivo Y70 will feature an FHD+ panel (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) from JDI. The phone will be powered by same Exynos 880 SoC with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU found on its Y70s sibling. The Exynos 880 processor consists of two ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.
WhatsApp rolls out dark mode to the web: Here's how to enable
Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp recently announced a host of new features for its users including Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop. The new feature is already available on its Android and iOS mobile applications.
Whatsapp Web Dark mode feature for desktop will allow users an option to change the colour theme of WhatsApp from white to black. The Dark mode on WhatsApp is designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. When you browse in Dark mode in Chrome, your homepage, toolbar, settings, and some other pages will be dark.
Google Meet noise cancellation feature now rolling out in India
Internet search giant Google has started rolling out its Noise Cancellation feature to its team video conferencing tool - Google Meet to its users in India. Google Meet noise cancellation feature is currently available to G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite Enterprise Essentials accounts. This feature is currently available on web only and is coming soon for mobile users. The news comes from a Google Meet support page that now mentions noise cancellation rolling out to Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand in the coming weeks.
OnePlus TV 32Y1 model goes on sale in India for the first time
OnePlus recently announced the launch of its latest Smart TV lineup in India with OnePlus TV U and OnePlus TV Y series. Now, the base model of the new lineup, the OnePlus TV 32Y1, will go on sale for the first time in the country. The latest Smart TV will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from 12:00 PM onwards. The Smart TV is priced at Rs 12,999. Interestingly, Amazon is offering a discount on its Echo Dot when purchased with the Smart TV. The platform is selling the Echo Dot for Rs 1,999 with the latest OnePlus TV against its original price of Rs 2,999. Apart from this, OnePlus also introduced its OnePlus TV55U1 for Rs 49,999 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 for Rs 22,999. However, the company has revealed any details about the availability of the two Smart TVs.
Facebook Avatars: Here’s how you can create your personalised Avatar
Facebook has finally introduced its new feature for its customers in India. Dubbed as Facebook Avatars, the feature allows you to create your own Facebook avatar. The Facebook Avatars are basically the competitors to the Apple Bitmojis. The Avatar feature in India comes with a host of interesting things. The company has introduced some customised outfits and more for the Indian users. One can select from a range of Indian outfits while creating an avatar. Furthermore, these avatars can be easily used in Stories, as a profile picture, in Facebook Messenger and in the comments section. One can also share the personalised Avatar on WhatsApp with ease. So, the question is, how to create a Facebook Avatar? Here is the step-by-step guide to creating a Facebook Avatar.
Airtel to launch Video Conferencing solution for startups
Bharti Airtel may launch a its own unified video conferencing tool. The target audience will be start-ups and enterprises.
A per a report by ET, Airtel is close lose to launching several enterprise-grade products including a unified video conferencing tool very shortly. It is expected to differ from existing video conferencing solution like Zoom, MS Teams, and Google Hangout. The video conferencing product will be more differentiated from existing offerings like Zoom, MS Teams and Google Hangout.
Recently Jio also launched a video conference tool Jio Meet which look like a replica of Zoom.
