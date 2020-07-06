Today Technology News Live Updates: Elyments app launched, WhatsApp rolls out dark mode, Google Meet noise, OnePlus TV 32Y1 model goes on sale

OnePlus TV Q series, 55U1 new update brings Kids Mode, Data Saver Plus and more

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update to its OnePlus TV Q series and newly-launched OnePlus TV 55U1 Smart TVs in India. The update brings a host of new features and more. The update is about 854MB in size and it is available for OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The update is also rolling out for the recently-launched OnePlus TV 55U1 Smart TV. Interestingly, the company has not revealed the sale date for the latest Smart TV at the time of writing.

Coming to the update, it brings a new feature to the OnePlus Connect application. With this, users can now pair an iOS device with the app to control the Smart TV. The update also adds Data Saver Plus feature, which is an enhanced version of the Data Saver and it helps customers to keep a tab on the data usage through bandwidth control.