  • 13:49 Feb 18, 2020

Advertisement

TCL smartphone with slide-out display panel leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 12:59 pm

Latest News

The renders show that the front will come dual punch-hole design, which is situated at the top-right corner.
Advertisement

TCL is reportedly working on a new kind of smartphone display that could change the foldable smartphone industry. Renders of a TCL smartphone with slide-out design have been leaked online revealing a new design language for the smartphone industry. 

 

The renders were published by CNET and it reveals that the smartphone will come with a slide-out design. For your reference, most of the smartphones like the Moto Razr, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Huawei Mate X and more comes with a folding mechanism. However, the said phone from TCL will offer sliding mechanism to convert a smartphone into a tablet. 

 

TCL

Advertisement

 

The renders show that the front will come dual punch-hole design, which is situated at the top-right corner. The phone will feature a curved display on one side, while the second half can be pulled to form a large form factor. The renders also show that the back panel will come with a quad-camera setup along with dual-LED flash, while the TCL branding is at the bottom of the back panel. 

 

Multiple reports indicate that the company was planning to introduce this new concept smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. However, the event got cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. So, it is not known at the moment that when the company will throw some light on its latest smartphone. 

 

Previously, it showcased a foldable smartphone which has not one but two hinges and folds into three portions. The Chinese company has taken inspiration from both Samsung’s Fold that folds inwards and Huawei Mate X that folds outwards and has devised a phone that folds both ways. This is because the large 10-inch screen prototype folds once inwards and once outwards with two hinges to support the action.

TCL showcases a foldable phone prototype that folds two-ways

TCL introduces new range of Smart TVs and Air conditioners in India

TCL will not make BlackBerry smartphones from August 31

Latest News from TCL

You might like this

Tags: TCL

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

iQOO 3 to reportedly come packed with gaming triggers

Honor 9X Lite online listing reveals specs and pricing

OnePlus 8 Pro could sport IP68 water and dust resistance

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies