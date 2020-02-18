TCL smartphone with slide-out display panel leaked online

The renders show that the front will come dual punch-hole design, which is situated at the top-right corner.

TCL is reportedly working on a new kind of smartphone display that could change the foldable smartphone industry. Renders of a TCL smartphone with slide-out design have been leaked online revealing a new design language for the smartphone industry.

The renders were published by CNET and it reveals that the smartphone will come with a slide-out design. For your reference, most of the smartphones like the Moto Razr, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Huawei Mate X and more comes with a folding mechanism. However, the said phone from TCL will offer sliding mechanism to convert a smartphone into a tablet.

The renders show that the front will come dual punch-hole design, which is situated at the top-right corner. The phone will feature a curved display on one side, while the second half can be pulled to form a large form factor. The renders also show that the back panel will come with a quad-camera setup along with dual-LED flash, while the TCL branding is at the bottom of the back panel.

Multiple reports indicate that the company was planning to introduce this new concept smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. However, the event got cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. So, it is not known at the moment that when the company will throw some light on its latest smartphone.

Previously, it showcased a foldable smartphone which has not one but two hinges and folds into three portions. The Chinese company has taken inspiration from both Samsung’s Fold that folds inwards and Huawei Mate X that folds outwards and has devised a phone that folds both ways. This is because the large 10-inch screen prototype folds once inwards and once outwards with two hinges to support the action.