Tarbull launches “SuperBuddy” speaker for kids

Tarbull has launched their first speaker for children called ‘SUPERBUDDY’ for Rs 3499. It is a smart audio play system that engages kids for hours without screens. SuperBuddy comes preloaded with over 750+ curated stories, rhymes, lullabies, and songs for kids aged 2-10 years old.

The dominance of screens in the lives of children has been a pressing challenge for parents. Parents are constantly worried about their kids spending too much time on screens, and it’s hard to set limits.

Tarbull SuperBuddy Features

SuperBuddy helps to engage, entertain and support the development of preschoolers, and early graders. It uses an “audio-only” medium that’s designed to be child-friendly and easy to use. It does not have screens, cameras, or microphones recording your child’s day-to-day activities. So you can trust that your kids are safe and have a fun way to listen to their favourite stories and music.

SuperBuddy is a magical speaker that acts as a storyteller, entertainer, and the perfect companion for every child. Thanks to its vast repository of high-quality content, it is designed to inspire learning, dancing, singing, and creativity. It comes preloaded with Classic Fairy Tales, Adventure Stories, Jataka Tales, Mythological Stories, Stories of Great Kings, Queens, and Freedom Fighters of India, Nani Ki Kahaniya, Popular Rhymes, Lullabies, Songs, and a plethora of fun educational content delivered in an engaging format to stimulate curiosity.

SuperBuddy has a special voice-recording feature that lets the child or parent record a story, song, or message with the simple push of a button. It also moonlights as a night lamp with its soft glowing ears emitting seven soothing colours perfect for bedtime. In addition, it is Bluetooth-enabled, lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, and is built to be child-safe and durable.

Kids can operate it independently without adult supervision. In addition, there is an option of uploading additional content directly onto its memory card. With Super Buddy, the possibilities are endless!