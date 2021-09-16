Tarbull launches Musicmate 550 Bluetooth Neckband with Preloaded Music in India

Tarbull has launched a new Bluetooth neckband – Musicmate 550 in India. The company claims it to be the world’s first Bluetooth neckband with preloaded songs. The Tarbull Musicmate 550 is priced at Rs 1,999 and it is available for purchase on the company’s website.

Tarbull will be available for its consumers across all online platforms. It will soon be launching its range of pre-loaded headphones, speakers, soundbars with in-built music and wireless earbuds in the coming months.

Tarbull Musicmate 550 Features

The pre-loaded songs are powered by the super hit repertoire of Sony Music. The neckband comes with 1001 Preloaded Songs” which is an ideal pick for all music lovers and the perfect companion for their work, workouts, music and travels.

You can carry your phone during your walks/ runs without the pressure of creating a perfect playlist. It requires no internet connection, no music subscriptions, no annoying ads and no notifications.

The MusicMate is packed with a monstrous 35-hour battery, ultra-fast charging delivering 10-hours of playtime in 10 mins of charging. In addition, it offers 3D immersive audio, vibration alerts for incoming calls.

The neckband comes in 2 variants with 1001 and 501 pre-loaded songs respectively. Each playlist is handpicked and curated by Sony Music India experts based on billions of data points around consumer preferences. Each playlist allows exclusive access to the most iconic songs produced by legendary artists across retro and contemporary eras of music.

The expansive genres have songs spanning from Romantic Hits, Soulful Memories, Down Memory Lane, Party Hits, Ghazals & Sufi and Spiritual songs. Consumers can perform all functions possible of a Bluetooth Neckband while enjoying the in-built music.

Tarbull has also launched its VIBE series of Bluetooth neckbands that deliver playtime of 60 hours. It allows for dual connectivity to 2 Bluetooth devices at the same time offering clear and crisp sound. Additional features include super-fast charging, voice assistance and IPX5 water resistance.

The SUPER BUDDY

Currently, the brand is prepping to launch “The SUPER BUDDY for children”. In the post COVID era, children have become isolated like never before. Hence, coming to the rescue is ‘THE SUPER BUDDY’, a family of interactive gadgets that have been created to engage, entertain & support the development of babies, preschoolers, and early graders.

Super Buddy is a storyteller, entertainer, comforting night lamp and the perfect companion. It comes with a large selection of 750+ preloaded stories, rhymes, lullabies and songs across English & Hindi languages that are handpicked and curated by Sony Music India experts to inspire dancing, singing, learning and creativity.

Additionally, the voice recording ability of Super Buddy allows elders to read a story or record a message for their little ones. It’s child-safe, portable, lightweight and easy to use and does not need assistance to operate from elders or parents.