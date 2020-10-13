Advertisement

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds launched for Rs 7,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 13, 2020 2:37 pm

The Liberty Air 2 True Wireless Earbuds comes with Diamond inspired drivers and 4 Microphones, 28H playtime with Uplink noise cancellation.
Soundcore by Anker, US based Audio Brand, has announced the launch of Liberty Air 2 Wireless earbuds in India. The product is priced at Rs 7,999 and is available on Flipkart and leading stores. It comes in Classy White and Black colours, along with 18 months of warranty.

The lightweight and robust Bluetooth earbuds, come with diamond – coated drivers that deliver a fantastic aural experience with secure fit. Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Bluetooth earbuds come with 4 built-in microphones that feature cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. This results in minimal ambient noise and optimized voice.

 
Featuring over 22 EQ settings, the Soundcore app comes with HearID, which helps you create a customized sound profile. This, along with other functions, enhances your music listening experience. A 10-minute charge fixes low battery, giving users 2 hours of playtime and overall 28H playtime.

 
They come with touch controls on either earbud with which user can power on, control the music, manage calls and even activate voice assistants upto 10m range, using touch-sensitive controls. The device supports Mono and stereo Mode, along with wireless charging. They also come with IPX5 certification and Qualcomm aptX technology.

