Sony SRS-RA3000 wireless speaker with built-in 360 Reality Audio launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 23, 2021 10:33 am

The Sony RA3000 is compatible with a Google Assistant-enabled device with Chromecast built-in and Amazon Alexa enabled devices

Sony has announced the launch of its wireless speakers called SRS-RA3000 in India. The speaker was first announced with SRS-RA5000 speaker in CES 2021.

Sony RA3000 wireless speaker in India is priced at Rs 19,990 and will be available for sale from February 24, 2021 across Sony retail stores, Amazon and other major electronic stores.

Sony SRS-RA3000 wireless speaker is equipped with immersive Audio Enhancement and 360 Reality Audio technologies. 360 Reality Audio tracks incorporate three-dimensional sound location data which means they can deliver the ultimate all-encompassing sound when played on the RA3000.

The RA3000 achieves omnidirectional sound with deep bass by using a full range speaker, an omni-diffuser that spreads sound throughout the room in every direction and a dual passive radiator to produce deep bass. The speaker’s overlapping beam tweeters form a wave front that goes upward, which delivers sound vertically.

The RA3000 features Sound calibration that offers optimal sound performance wherever it is used. The RA3000 provides auto adjustment which takes place in the background. To activate the RA3000’s automatic recalibration, simply turn the speaker on wherever it is placed in your house and the speaker will recalibrate itself to the new position. The speaker adjusts the sound, track-by-track, to make your listening experience stress-free, allowing you to focus more on those around you.

The RA3000 is compatible with a Google Assistant-enabled device with Chromecast built-in and Amazon Alexa enabled devices, so you can manage your music by simply using your preferred voice assistant. The speaker also support Multi-room playback that lets you play the same, or different, song in separate rooms at the same time via speaker groups set up with the Google Home or Amazon Alexa apps.

You can control the speaker from anywhere in your house with the “Sony | Music Centre” app on your smartphone, allowing you to customise various settings to achieve a personalised listening experience for you and your family.

The RA3000 is able to wirelessly connect to compatible BRAVIA TVs to easily enhance the audio performance of your TV. The speaker is Wi-Fi enabled, features Bluetooth technology, has NFC, compatible with Spotify Connect and has Chromecast built-in so you can pair your speaker with your smartphone or tablet.

