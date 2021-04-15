Advertisement

Sony launches Android-powered 32-inch Smart TV in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2021 4:29 pm

Latest News

Sony has launched India's first 32-inch Smart Android TV with Google Assistant

Sony India today announced the launch of BRAVIA 32W830 television that has a 32-inch display and is a Smart Android television that lets you enjoy movies and shows from apps or broadcast in an instant with voice controls and built-in Chromecast.

 

The new model will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India from 15 April 2021 onwards at a price of Rs 30,990.

 

The BRAVIA 32W830 is the first time ever 80 cm (32) Smart Android television that comes with more than 5000 apps and built-in Chromecast. Sony’s new BRAVIA 32W830 is enabled with an HDR picture processor to deliver enhanced contrast, detail and color. "The TV reproduces more natural and attractive clarity, bringing you the excitement of watching shows, movies and gaming in vividly detailed HDR", says Sony. 

 

There is a Live Color feature that offers lifelike picture experience with natural colors with no smudging or dulling of the image. The feature expands colors to let you experience content with more vividness and liveliness.

 

The 32W380 has loaded with Clear Phase feature Dolby audio. This clear phase technology helps the TV in analyzing and compensating for inaccuracies in speaker response by ‘sampling’ the speaker frequency with higher precision. This information is then used to produce pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies. 

 

The TV js built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology that is made to last. Not only are they equipped with dust and humidity protection, they also pass the highest standards of Sony's lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges.

Sony launches FX3 full-frame camera with 4K video in India

Sony launches BRAVIA X80J Google TV series in India

Sony launches Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III with Snapdragon processors, triple cameras, and more

Latest News from Sony

Tags: Sony

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon launches Echo Buds with its own ANC technology, full Alexa support

Mi QLED TV 75-inch launching in India on April 23

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies