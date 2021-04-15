Sony launches Android-powered 32-inch Smart TV in India

Sony has launched India's first 32-inch Smart Android TV with Google Assistant

Sony India today announced the launch of BRAVIA 32W830 television that has a 32-inch display and is a Smart Android television that lets you enjoy movies and shows from apps or broadcast in an instant with voice controls and built-in Chromecast.

The new model will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India from 15 April 2021 onwards at a price of Rs 30,990.

The BRAVIA 32W830 is the first time ever 80 cm (32) Smart Android television that comes with more than 5000 apps and built-in Chromecast. Sony’s new BRAVIA 32W830 is enabled with an HDR picture processor to deliver enhanced contrast, detail and color. "The TV reproduces more natural and attractive clarity, bringing you the excitement of watching shows, movies and gaming in vividly detailed HDR", says Sony.

There is a Live Color feature that offers lifelike picture experience with natural colors with no smudging or dulling of the image. The feature expands colors to let you experience content with more vividness and liveliness.

The 32W380 has loaded with Clear Phase feature Dolby audio. This clear phase technology helps the TV in analyzing and compensating for inaccuracies in speaker response by ‘sampling’ the speaker frequency with higher precision. This information is then used to produce pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies.

The TV js built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology that is made to last. Not only are they equipped with dust and humidity protection, they also pass the highest standards of Sony's lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges.