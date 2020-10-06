Sennheiser HD 250BT wireless headphones and CX 120BT wireless earphones launched in India, price starts Rs 3,490

Sennheiser’s new HD 250BT headphones are equipped with transducer technology.

Sennheiser has today launched its new wireless headphones in India – the Sennheiser HD 250BT and wireless earphones – the Sennheiser CX 120BT.



The Sennheiser HD 250BT is now available in India for Rs 5,490 and CX 120BT is available in India for Rs 3,490 on the company's website, other E-Commerce platforms and leading electronic retail outlets in the country.



Sennheiser’s new HD 250BT headphones are equipped with transducer technology. It comes with support for high-quality audio codecs such as AAC and aptXTM as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The aptX Low Latency synchronizes audio with on-screen action while watching videos.



The headphones come with the built-in microphone for watching videos or taking calls. They feature 25-hour battery life. The HD 250BT features a rugged design, soft, noise-isolating ear pads and intuitive controls.





The new CX 120BT wireless earphones boast a compact design and offer a detailed and balanced wireless sound experience thanks to SBC and aptX codec compatibility, as well as aptX Low Latency. The Bluetooth 4.1 ensures connectivity and multi-pairing to connect with two devices simultaneously. They are claimed to come with a six-hour battery life that can be recharged in just 1.5 hours.



The comfortable around-the-neck design features a durable matte-black cable, with red and metallic silver accents on the earbuds. Meanwhile, an intuitive three-button remote ensures management of calls and audio. Users can select ear adapters in three sizes, ensuring the perfect fit for optimal comfort and excellent passive noise isolation for listening in louder environments.





Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said, “We are extremely excited to launch not just one, but two new offerings that are best fitted for our Indian audience. Especially with the festive season right around the corner in the country, we thought this is the perfect way to bring in the festive cheer with a bang! At Sennheiser, it has been our constant endeavor to understand the needs and preferences of the consumers and we remain committed to introducing products that best cater to these evolving needs. Keeping all of this in mind, we are launching the HD 250BT and CX 120BT to offer our consumers here the best everyday audio experience in every price category. India is also the first country for us globally where both these products are being introduced. For the past 75 years, Sennheiser has been shaping the future of the audio industry and are passionate about bringing the best sound quality to our customers. Through these new products, we aim to provide the same quality experience in the affordable category and are looking forward to seeing how our consumers respond to the same.”