Samsung unveils 2024 Neo Smart TV Lineup; Wireless 8K Projector, Music Frame Speaker Tag Along

Samsung has announced a host of new products ahead of CES 2024, such as its 2024 TV Lineup including the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, Lifestyle and MICRO LED TVs, along with the Music Frame customisable speaker and The Premiere 8K, which is the industry’s first wireless 8K projector.

Samsung 2024 TV Lineup: Features

The brand says that the 2024 Neo QLED 8K gets the its most innovative TV Processor yet, which is the NQ8 AI Gen3 that boasts of a neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as fast as that of its predecessor. The amount of neural networks has also been increased by eight times from 64 to 512, allowing everything on screen to be displayed in with better detailing.

The Samsung Neo QLED 2024 TV lineup also brings a suite of picture quality and design enhancing features, such as 8K AI upscaling pro, AI Motion Enhancer Pro, Real Depth Enhancer Pro which adds details to fast-moving scenes using AI to precisely control mini LEDs, and an Infinity Air Design which complements Neo QLED 8K’s picture quality with a screen only 12.9mm in depth.

The Neo QLED 8K comes with Q-Symphony 2024, allowing users to connect multiple wireless speakers and a soundbar to a TV or projector for perfect audio synchronisation across shows, movies, and playlists. There’s also a new Active Voice Amplifier Pro feature, which is a Proprietary AI dialogue booster that utilises exclusive deep-learning technology to significantly enhance dialogue and voices on screen.

Tizen OS has also been updated with a new user interface for Samsung TV Plus which includes a new home screen with an overview of available content, with added categories for faster content discovery. In addition, Samsung has partnered with gaming accessory provider Performance Designed Products (PDP) to develop the first “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” controller, set to be launched at CES 2024. PDP’s new wireless controller includes a built-in, rechargeable battery that provides up to 40 hours of playtime per charge, a 30-foot low-latency Bluetooth wireless connection, a Samsung Gaming Hub home button capable of launching Gaming Hub, a TV volume control button and more.

Features like Mobile Smart Connect that’ll allow your smartphone to behave as a rempte control for the TV, 360 Audio, and Vibrary, that’ll allow you to see your favourite artist’s high-quality images via the big screen of your TV, are also being made available.

The latest TV and screen lineup also boasts enhanced accessibility offerings. Samsung has developed the world’s first on-device TV feature that uses AI and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to provide a voice guide for embedded subtitles in real-time. Next, a new App has been designed for users with visual, auditory or physical disabilities by enabling more convenient TV control via smartphones. Then there’s a Relumino Together Mode which is a feature that enables people with low vision to enjoy their favourite TV shows, movies and games without the need for wearable hardware.

For the OLED lineup, Samsung S95D is now offering a 77-inch canvas where the display is 20% brighter than previous models and is also Pantone Validated. Samsung has also introduced the S90D and S85D in various sizes, from 42” to 83’’ while the panels support up to 144hz refresh rate. They also sport Glare Free technology which is specifically designed for 2024 OLED screens. It preserves colour accuracy and reduces reflections while maintaining image sharpness.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S Series from Galaxy S20 to Galaxy S23: What has changed?

Samsung 2024 Lifestyle Products Lineup: Features

Samsung’s unique and popular ‘The Frame’ display now comes with new enhancements such as over 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries. The Frame’s new art streaming feature gives users a taste of the Art Store’s diverse collection by providing them with free hand-selected artworks monthly. Moreover, the 2024 Frame helps reduce energy costs by up to 10% with the variable Refresh Rate adjustment available in Art Mode.

Next, there’s the Premiere 8K projector which is the world’s first projector offering wireless connectivity. Removing the need for cables, this solution allows consumers to keep their living spaces minimal and tidy. The ultra-short throw projector comes with smart features — such as picture-off premium home audio, cloud gaming, always-on voice with far-field mic and four multi-view screen splits. The projector incorporates Samsung’s patented “Sound-on-Screen” technology, integrating the top speaker module and software algorithms for an immersive sound experience.

The Freestyle projector has also been refreshed with the second generation model. The second iteration of the portable projector features Smart EDGE Blending, which supports seamless merging of projections from two The Freestyle devices to create a large screen for pictures and videos. It allows two devices to project an image as big as 160-inches with a 21:9 screen ratio, with no manual adjustment needed.

Samsung 2024 Audio Products Lineup: Features

Samsung has introduced a completely new audio product called Music Frame. This customisable speaker is compatible with SmartThings and provides surround sound when paired with Samsung TVs and soundbars. Music Frame can either operate as a standalone wireless speaker or pair with a Samsung TV and soundbar via Q-Symphony to augment bass and surround sound. It can seamlessly blend in with your furniture and overall aesthetic of your house by camouflaging itself, thanks to the display on the front.

The HW-Q990D features a 11.1.4-channel configuration, Dolby Atmos sound and supports pass through of content in 4K 120Hz. It analyses audio and uses AI to optimise sound for the perfect experience across a wide range of content. Lastly, the HW-S800D is a 1.6-inch-deep soundbar with only a third of the depth of conventional soundbars. The S800D has 10 drivers, including dedicated overhead speakers and a center channel for crystal-clear vocals. It further has a deep bass subwoofer and a passive radiator.