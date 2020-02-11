  • 00:31 Feb 12, 2020

Samsung Unpacked event live blog: Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip and more launching today

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 11:06 pm

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G at the Samsung Unpacked event 2020. The company will also introduce its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip along with its new true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ during the launch event.
Samsung is all set to kickstart its Unpacked event where it will unveil its next-generation of flagship smartphones. The company will introduce Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The brand will also introduce its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip during the launch event. Apart from this, we might see new wireless earbuds known as Galaxy Buds+ during the event. 

 

The event is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, California. The Galaxy S20 5G will be priced between 900 euros and 1,000 euros. The Galaxy S20+ 5G might be priced between 1,050 euros and 1,100 euros. As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, it will be priced at 1,300 euros. The Galaxy Z Flip will come with a price tag of around $1,400, which roughly translate to Rs 99,855.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Key leaked features

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4000mAh battery.

