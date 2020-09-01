Advertisement

Samsung Takes pole position in Premium smartphone segment in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 01, 2020 2:07 pm

Latest News

Samsung has led the premium smartphone segment in the first half of the year, thanks to its Galaxy A71 and A51.

The current year 2020 has been a devastating year for every industry. But despite the pandemic situation and the challenges which the OEMs have had to face, according to a report by CMR India Mobile, India's Smartphone shipments in the premium segment (>₹25,000) grew 18% YoY in the first half of 2020.

 

According to the report, Samsung was the leading OEM with a market share of 37%, followed by Apple with a market share of 26%, and OnePlus being the third OEM with a 15% market share. 

 

 

Amit Sharma, Analyst – Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR said, “In H1 2020, consumer demand in the premium smartphone segment continued to remain high, and, in fact, fuelled the market growth. This bodes well for H2 2020, and, especially, in the run-up to the all-important festive season. Beyond the incumbents – including Samsung and Apple, aspirational premium brands will seek to make in-roads into the premium segment.”

 

The report released by CMR India consisted of the following segments:

 

The p0remium smartphone segment is the category of phones that lie between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000. It accounted for 5% of the total shipments and Samsung's Galaxy A71 was the winner of this segment priced at Rs. 30,999. It accounted for 19% of the sales in this segment. 

 

Then comes the Super Premium segment which categorises phones between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 1,00,000. This segment accounted for 2% of the total sales of smartphones in the first of 2020. The winner for this segment was iPhone 11 priced at Rs. 64,900 and contributed 39% of the shipments. Apple accounted for 56% share in this segment, followed by Samsung with 34% share, and OnePlus being the third one with 4% share. 

 

The last one is the Uber Premium segment which categorises phones priced more than Rs. 1,00,000. The iPhone 11 Pro Max was the winner for this segment and accounted for 40% of the shipments in this segment. Apple had 67% market share in this segment, Samsung coming at second with 30% market share. 

 

The Handset review report by CMR also tells us that Samsung led the smartphone market in India in the premium segment, thanks to its Galaxy A71 and A51. The former contributed 38% of the shipments while the later contributed 13%. 

 

Apple came at second with a 14% year-over-year growth and a 26% market share. Apple was able to acquire 8% of the total market share. The californian giant's iPhone 11 continued to face major success throughout Quarter 1 and 2.

 

OnePlus came in at third, capturing 15% of the total market share with the help of its OnePlus 8 which got launched back in May. 

 

According to CMR India, the premium smartphone segment is expected to grow by 20% in the second half of 2020 majorly because of the upcoming festive season. Apple and Samsung both are expected to acquire 28%-29% of market share each. 

 

Other companies like Xiaomi, Oppo who are also entering the premium segment are expected to contribute to the market share of the premium segment.


Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch on September 10th in India

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord

Samsung launches new range of wind-free ACs with PM 1.0 filter

Samsung Galaxy M51 announced with 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 key specifications revealed online ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite might launch in India soon

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Apple OnePlus Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tecno Spark Go 2020 with MediaTek Helio A20 chipset launched in India

MediaTek reveals Helio G95 aimed for Gaming smartphones

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile platform announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies