Samsung OneUI 2.5 update will be rolled out for Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series and more

Samsung recently rolled out OneUI 2.5 update to the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones. Now, the brand has revealed that the update will be available to other smartphones including Galaxy Note 10 series and Galaxy S10 series.

The brand has confirmed that the OneUI 2.5 update will be rolled out to smartphones including Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 5G and Galaxy Fold.

The latest OneUI 2.5 update brings a host of interesting features. To start with, the company has added an option to shoot 8K videos with 24fps with an option to record the footage in 21:9 aspect ratio. The update also brings Pro Video mode that brings the ability to control the smartphone's mic direction. One can also use Galaxy Buds as a lavalier microphone to minimize background noise and record crystal-clear audio.

The update also brings Audio Bookmark, which helps users to synchronize notes with audio recordings. One can review the notes by simply selecting a section of what the user wrote in order to playback the corresponding audio. The updated Samsung Notes also lets one import and write on PDF files.

Coming to DeX, one can now connect their Galaxy S20 and other smartphones to a Smart TV wirelessly. Samsung DeX also lets users use the Galaxy S20 as a touchpad to control the second display with multi-finger gestures. Simply swipe up with three fingers to see recently opened apps, down to return to home screen, or left or right to switch between apps. Furthermore, the updated Reminder app now allows users to preset time and location for upcoming meetings and tasks.