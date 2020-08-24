Advertisement

Samsung OneUI 2.5 update will be rolled out for Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 2:28 pm

Latest News

The brand has revealed that the update will be available to other smartphones including Galaxy Note 10 series and Galaxy S10 series.
Advertisement

Samsung recently rolled out OneUI 2.5 update to the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones. Now, the brand has revealed that the update will be available to other smartphones including Galaxy Note 10 series and Galaxy S10 series. 

 

The brand has confirmed that the OneUI 2.5 update will be rolled out to smartphones including Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 5G and Galaxy Fold.

 

The latest OneUI 2.5 update brings a host of interesting features. To start with, the company has added an option to shoot 8K videos with 24fps with an option to record the footage in 21:9 aspect ratio. The update also brings Pro Video mode that brings the ability to control the smartphone's mic direction. One can also use Galaxy Buds as a lavalier microphone to minimize background noise and record crystal-clear audio. 

 

Advertisement

The update also brings Audio Bookmark, which helps users to synchronize notes with audio recordings. One can review the notes by simply selecting a section of what the user wrote in order to playback the corresponding audio. The updated Samsung Notes also lets one import and write on PDF files.

 

Coming to DeX, one can now connect their Galaxy S20 and other smartphones to a Smart TV wirelessly. Samsung DeX also lets users use the Galaxy S20 as a touchpad to control the second display with multi-finger gestures. Simply swipe up with three fingers to see recently opened apps, down to return to home screen, or left or right to switch between apps. Furthermore, the updated Reminder app now allows users to preset time and location for upcoming meetings and tasks.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets OneUI 2.0 update in India

Samsung Galaxy A50s starts receiving Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 update

Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets One UI 2.5 update

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to launch in India on August 25

Vivo Y20, Y20i key specs revealed online

OnePlus Nord gets new Oxygen OS update with improved camera and charging experience

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies