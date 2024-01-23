Samsung India Inaugurates BKC Experience Store in Mumbai

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics company, today inaugurated its first Online-to-Offline (O2O) lifestyle store in India at Jio World Plaza mall, the recently inaugurated precinct for retail, leisure and dining in Mumbai. The Samsung BKC store is 2 kilometres away from Apple BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex), the first store opened by the brand in 2023.

Samsung BKC is spread across 8,000 sq ft in Jio World Plaza, and is claimed to be located strategically in Mumbai’s central business hub of Bandra Kurla Complex. It will showcase Samsung’s top-of-the-line premium products through “unique curated experiences and real-life scenarios”. This new store will carry Samsung’s widest premium portfolio ranging from smartphones to televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and other products, leveraging the power of Samsung’s AI ecosystem.

As the first Samsung O2O store in the country, Samsung claims that its new BKC experience store will unlock new possibilities for its customers by bringing the best of both online and offline worlds. Samsung BKC store extends the convenience of online by offering the widest selection of products with over 1,200 choices from an online digital catalogue while also enjoying assistance by in-store staff. Moreover, these products can be delivered not just in Mumbai but anywhere in the country.

In-store pickup facility, similar to Apple’s BKC store, will also be available where customers in Mumbai also have the option to buy online from Samsung website and then pick up their products from Samsung BKC within two hours.

Samsung BKC Is Divided Into Various Zones

Samsung BKC is divided into eight unique lifestyle zones that showcase to customers how Samsung products, individually and as part of Samsung’s connected multi-device ecosystem (SmartThings), can offer convenience to them. These zones cater to different passion points, ranging from gaming and entertainment to art and yoga to cooking and laundry management. These zones include Hobby room, Home office, Home atelier, Home cafe, Connected kitchen, Intelligent Closet, Private Cinema and Mobile zone.

Samsung BKC Store To Offer Exclusive Access to Services

The store will offer not only Galaxy S24 series special edition colour options such as the Titanium Blue, Titanium Green & Titanium Orange for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but also free first-of-its-kind generative AI enabled personalisation of their latest Galaxy AI smartphone. Furthermore, consumers will be able to experience and pre-book the latest Galaxy S24 series at Samsung BKC, starting today, January 23.

Customers visiting the store will also have the opportunity to preview global products that are yet to be launched in India. The store also features an integrated service centre where they can take online and offline appointments & request pickup for service of their device. The store will also offer customers same day repair of Galaxy devices & remote assistance.

Samsung BKC customers, purchasing two or more SmartThings enabled products will be offered a free SmartThings set up along with product installation through its visiting service engineers.

Samsung BKC will also host a various events and workshops around consumer passion points such as digital art, photography, videography, fitness, and baking, cooking, music, among others as part of its Learn @ Samsung programme.

“This programme will run through the year with influencers, content creators and other experts who will help customers at the store learn more about Samsung products and its expansive connected devices ecosystem through great experiences and DIY opportunities around their passion points”, said Samsung.

For the Gen Z and millennial customers who want to customise their products, the store will offer unique personalisation and customisation options for mobile as well as consumer electronics products. At the Creator’s Workshop, customers can customize their smartphone covers on their own.

They will also be able to accessorise their purchases like adding one’s initials with crystals on their phone covers and adding charms to their Galaxy Watches. At the Home Café zone, customers can customise the door colour of their bespoke refrigerators to match the colour scheme in their homes.

Customers coming into the store will get assured gifts including up to 2% loyalty points on purchase of select Samsung products and up to 20% off on select models of television and monitors, up to 5% additional cashback on refrigerators and washing machine and Galaxy Buds FE at Rs 2999 on purchase of select Galaxy devices. In addition to this, Samsung BKC will also offer special benefits for corporate customers.