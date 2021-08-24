Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 pre-bookings open in India

Pre-bookings for Samsung’s newly-launched Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphones opened in India today. Consumers looking to buy Samsung’s third generation of foldable devices can log on to Samsung.com or visit leading retail stores for pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Samsung has signed up Bollywood celebrity Alia Bhatt as the face of the flagships in India. Alia Bhatt will feature in digital & outdoor campaigns of the newly announced flagships.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 Pre-booking offers

Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7000 using credit and debit cards. This will take the starting price of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at Rs 1,42,999 and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at Rs 77,999.

In addition to this, consumers will be eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection. This plan is worth Rs 7999 and will be available for free on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. It is worth Rs 4799 for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting today till September 9, 2021. The sale will commence on September 10, 2021.

Here are the India prices for the two new foldables from Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (12+256GB): Rs 1,49,999 (Phantom Black and Phantom Green)

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (12+512GB): Rs 1,57,999 (Phantom Black and Phantom Green)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8+128GB): Rs 84,999 (Phantom Black and Cream)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8+256GB): Rs 88,999 (Phantom Black and Cream)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip3 also has two displays. On the front, it comes with a 1.9-inch display with 260 x 512 pixels resolution. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 425ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 888 SoC also powers this phone with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a dual-camera setup. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it sports a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with 15W charging, wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 3 runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner also.