Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 1:16 pm

Latest News

The brand has also introduced the new Thom Browne Edition for its latest foldable smartphone.

Samsung recently introduced its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2. The brand has also introduced the new Thom Browne Edition for its latest foldable smartphone. 

 

The latest limited edition comes with a price tag of $3,499, which roughly translates to Rs 2.93 lakh. 

 

The latest special edition smartphone comes with a grey finish at the back panel with Thom Browne signature brand colours. The box comes with a host of interesting accessories as well. There is a pebbled leather cover that comes in the box and the brand is also offering a limited-edition Galaxy Watch 3, which comes with two rubber straps in grey and brown colour options with both having Thom Browne signature brand colours. The company is also giving a new special edition Galaxy Buds that is available in grey with Thome Browne signature stripes on them. Coming to the smartphone comes with the exclusive Thom Browne theme. The app icons are also changed and it also comes with Thom Browne wallpapers are also available. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

 

Starting with the main aspect of the phone, the screen boasts 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel with 2260x615 px of resolution and a taller 25:9 aspect ratio compared to the previous fold's 4.6-inch display and way bigger bezels. Unfold the Z Fold2 and you get treated with a 7.6-inch display which Samsung calls "Dynamic AMOLED" with a resolution of 2208x1768 pixels, a 22.5:18 aspect ratio, and an eye-candy 120Hz refresh rate. 

 

The Z Fold2 boasts a triple camera setup, none of which is a high-resolution sensor. The primary sensor is a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel Autofocus. The second sensor is a 12-megapixel telephoto camera which can zoom up to 2x and the third one is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 12mm angle of view. On the front, we have dual cameras both of which are 10-megapixel shooters.

 

The phone draws power from Qualcomm's latest innovation, the Snapdragon 865+ and has 12GB of RAM. On the storage side of things, the phone comes with 256Gb of UFS-3.1 storage. The Z Fold2 has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired and wireless charging with wireless power share.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite might launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 key specifications revealed online ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Launched

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets One UI 2.5 update

Redmi 8A Dual starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies