Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition announced

The brand has also introduced the new Thom Browne Edition for its latest foldable smartphone.

Samsung recently introduced its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2. The brand has also introduced the new Thom Browne Edition for its latest foldable smartphone.

The latest limited edition comes with a price tag of $3,499, which roughly translates to Rs 2.93 lakh.

The latest special edition smartphone comes with a grey finish at the back panel with Thom Browne signature brand colours. The box comes with a host of interesting accessories as well. There is a pebbled leather cover that comes in the box and the brand is also offering a limited-edition Galaxy Watch 3, which comes with two rubber straps in grey and brown colour options with both having Thom Browne signature brand colours. The company is also giving a new special edition Galaxy Buds that is available in grey with Thome Browne signature stripes on them. Coming to the smartphone comes with the exclusive Thom Browne theme. The app icons are also changed and it also comes with Thom Browne wallpapers are also available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

Starting with the main aspect of the phone, the screen boasts 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel with 2260x615 px of resolution and a taller 25:9 aspect ratio compared to the previous fold's 4.6-inch display and way bigger bezels. Unfold the Z Fold2 and you get treated with a 7.6-inch display which Samsung calls "Dynamic AMOLED" with a resolution of 2208x1768 pixels, a 22.5:18 aspect ratio, and an eye-candy 120Hz refresh rate.

The Z Fold2 boasts a triple camera setup, none of which is a high-resolution sensor. The primary sensor is a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel Autofocus. The second sensor is a 12-megapixel telephoto camera which can zoom up to 2x and the third one is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 12mm angle of view. On the front, we have dual cameras both of which are 10-megapixel shooters.

The phone draws power from Qualcomm's latest innovation, the Snapdragon 865+ and has 12GB of RAM. On the storage side of things, the phone comes with 256Gb of UFS-3.1 storage. The Z Fold2 has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired and wireless charging with wireless power share.