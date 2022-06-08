Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 to come with increased internal storage

Samsung is expected to announce new foldable devices called Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in August this year. Now reportedly, both the models will arrive with increased internal storage.

According to Sammobile, one of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 variants will offer 1 TB of native storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will be offered in a 512 GB internal storage variant. Both models are unlikely to feature a microSD card slot.

To refresh, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was announced with 256 GB and 512 GB of built-in storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 came with 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage.

The report also suggests that Samsung is likely to launch the 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,999 (roughly Rs 1,55,000). The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch at a base price of $999 (roughly Rs. 77,600) and the 512GB model might be priced at $1,100 (roughly Rs. 85,500).

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Rumored Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover display and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ foldable AMOLED screen on the inside. Both models carry support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 16 GB of RAM.

The phone will be backed up by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It will run Android 12 OS and One UI 4. For front camera, there will be 10-megapixel sensor. It will sport a 16-megapixel under-display camera, and a 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 12-megapixel telephoto triple camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Its back panel will have a 2.1-inch AMOLED cover display. The phone will pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 8 GB of RAM.

The phone will sport a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It will feature a 10-megapixel front camera. It will reportdely pack 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging support. The device will also run on the Android 12 OS and One UI 4.