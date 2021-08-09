Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 specifications detailed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 specifications have now been uncovered through leaks. The devices are set to launch two days from now, and we now know that both of them are powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. In addition, the design of smartphones has also been revealed.

WinFuture has been the publication behind many S21 series as well, and the foldable series has followed. The design of both the phones shown in the leak is similar to what we have already seen earlier. The Z Fold 3 is said to be offered in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver colours. The Z Flip 3, on the other hand, will come in Cream, Lavender, and Phantom Black colours.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2208 x 1768 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, there will be a 374ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. The display on the outside will be a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel. It will have 2260 x 832 pixels resolution, 387ppi pixel density, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone should pack a 4400mAh battery cell with support for fast charging and wireless charging. In addition, a Snapdragon 888 chip will be seen powering the smartphone along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, you should get a triple camera setup at the rear. This should include a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor, and a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) lastly, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 zoom lens and OIS.

There will be two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display will be a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold with the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. Connectivity options should include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It will run OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also has two displays. On the front, it may come with a 1.9-inch display with 260 x 512 pixels resolution. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one should have 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 425ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This phone will also be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with a dual-camera setup. Per the leak, it includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it may sport a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor.

The phone will be backed by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. Connectivity options should include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 3 will also run OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11.