Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India dropped by Rs 7,000

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 02, 2020 12:49 pm

Samsung announced that customers planning to buy the Galaxy Z Flip can avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 8000 if they upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip from select smartphones.
Samsung has today announced exciting prices and offers for Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will now start at Rs 108999 instead of Rs 115999, leading to a savings of Rs 7000 for consumers looking to own Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone.

In a press note, Samsung announced that customers planning to buy the Galaxy Z Flip can avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 8000 if they upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip from select smartphones. Galaxy Z Flip consumers can also avail no-cost EMI up to 18 months through leading banks.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call center support in India. The phone is available in three colours- Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. It is Samsung’s first eSIM smartphone, with one eSIM (currently available on Airtel & Jio Networks) and one Nano-SIM card slot.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution.
 
The phone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0. The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support.

The foldable smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.

