  • 16:10 Feb 20, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched in India, pre-booking begins February 21

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 20, 2020 4:01 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be offered in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold colour options.
Advertisement

Samsung recently announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip flagship foldable smartphone in the US. Now the smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 1,09,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow on Samsung e-shop and select retail stores. The phone will be offered in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold colour options.

Advertisement

 

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

 

The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0. On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.

 

On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz),VHT80 MU-MIMO,256QAM, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds announced

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration goes live in India, to be Flipkart exclusive

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition to cost Rs 1,77,068

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

ColorOS 7 trial version now open for 10 Oppo smartphones in India

Google release the first Android 11 Developer Preview

Vivo Z6 5G with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 5,000 mAh battery launching on February 29

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies