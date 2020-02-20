Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched in India, pre-booking begins February 21

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be offered in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold colour options.

Samsung recently announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip flagship foldable smartphone in the US. Now the smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 1,09,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow on Samsung e-shop and select retail stores. The phone will be offered in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold colour options.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0. On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.

On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz),VHT80 MU-MIMO,256QAM, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou).