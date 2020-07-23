Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone announced

The latest smartphone comes with 5G connectivity and it features an identical design language as seen on its 4G counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G pricing details

The smartphone comes with a price tag of $1,449 (approx. Rs 1,08,300) and it is available with the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The foldable smartphone will be available for purchase in the US starting from August 7. It is available in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G specifications

The major highlight of the smartphone is the addition of the latest Qualcomm chipset. The phone comes powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The phone also comes with a camera update for the Flex Mode. With this, users can shoot higher and lower angle with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Simply double-tap in Flex mode to switch the camera’s preview window from the top to the bottom half of the device.

That said, the rest of the specifications remain similar to the 4G counterpart of Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution. It has a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0.

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature. Connectivity options include 5G NSA/SA, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS.