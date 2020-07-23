Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 23, 2020 10:32 am

Latest News

The latest smartphone comes with 5G connectivity and it features an identical design language as seen on its 4G counterpart.

Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The latest smartphone comes with 5G connectivity and it features an identical design language as seen on its 4G counterpart. 



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G pricing details

 

The smartphone comes with a price tag of $1,449 (approx. Rs 1,08,300) and it is available with the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The foldable smartphone will be available for purchase in the US starting from August 7. It is available in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze colour options. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G specifications

 

The major highlight of the smartphone is the addition of the latest Qualcomm chipset. The phone comes powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The phone also comes with a camera update for the Flex Mode. With this, users can shoot higher and lower angle with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Simply double-tap in Flex mode to switch the camera’s preview window from the top to the bottom half of the device.

 

That said, the rest of the specifications remain similar to the 4G counterpart of Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution. It has a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0.

 

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature. Connectivity options include 5G NSA/SA, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G key specs revealed via Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India dropped by Rs 7,000

Samsung Galaxy Hours Flash Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865+ chipset launched in India

Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India, price starts at Rs 49,999

iQOO introduces Referral Program for iQOO 3 users

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing
5G trials in India, Samsung Budget Smartphone, Asus Rog Phone 3, iQOO referral program

5G trials in India, Samsung Budget Smartphone, Asus Rog Phone 3, iQOO referral program
Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?

Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?
Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus

Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus
London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro
OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies