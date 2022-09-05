Samsung Galaxy Wide 6 launched with Dimensity 700 SoC

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Wide 6 smartphone in its home country with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Galaxy Wide 5 from last year. Despite being the successor to the Wide 5, the Galaxy Wide 6 retains the same processor from the previous year’s model.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 6 will be available exclusively in South Korea at a price of KRW 349,000 (approx Rs 20,200). It can be purchased in colours such as black, white, and blue.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 6 Specifications

The Galaxy Wide 6 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V LCD display. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers it with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, the storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Wide 6. It features a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board. The device also integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more. Moreover, the phone runs on OneUI Core 4.1 based on Android 12.

In related news, the brand recently launched the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro. The rugged tablet offers military-grade toughness, advanced productivity features, and Samsung Knox security platform. The tablet supports up to three generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The tablet comes with a 10.1-inch TFT LCD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The screen gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a Snapdragon 778G processor.