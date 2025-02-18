Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Review in 10-Point

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra refines its predecessor’s formula with a focus on AI-powered software enhancements rather than drastic hardware changes. While design tweaks make it lighter and sleeker, Samsung emphasizes features like AI-assisted editing tools, improved multitasking, and real-time widgets. The camera system retains its high-resolution Sensors with notable improvements in ultra-wide photography. Battery performance remains consistent, and the S Pen sees minor refinements but loses Bluetooth functionality. Here’s a review of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in 10 points.

Design

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is slimmer and 14g lighter than its predecessor. Flat sides and minimal bezels enhance its sleek design, while curved edges improve ergonomics. The front and rear feature Gorilla Glass Armor 2 for better scratch resistance. Colour options remain largely unchanged, with select online-exclusive variants.

Display and Sound

Samsung continues to lead in display technology with a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel, delivering sharp details, high brightness, and rich colours. The default Resolution is FHD+, with options to switch to HD+, FHD+, or QHD+. Higher resolutions enhance clarity but impact battery life. The stereo speakers offer clear and immersive audio, suitable for media consumption.

Performance

Powered by the latest chipset, Snapdragon 8 Elite, the S25 Ultra handles multitasking effortlessly. Performance remains smooth and efficient, whether switching between apps, working on documents, or gaming.

AI Integration

Samsung expands its “Galaxy AI” suite with an AI-powered selection tool for quick editing, searching, and drawing. The “Now” bar on the lock screen displays live sports scores, music, timers, and flight reminders, resembling Google’s At a Glance and Apple’s Dynamic Island. Audio Eraser removes background noise from clips, while Object Eraser enhances image editing by accurately reconstructing hidden sections. Gemini AI integrates with apps for tasks like booking flights and summarizing web searches directly in the Notes app.

Camera System

The S25 Ultra retains a 200MP primary camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP 5x telephoto lens. A new 50MP ultra-wide sensor significantly improves low-light and indoor photography. The Ultra series continues to excel in zoom capabilities, while Portrait mode delivers precise EDGE detection and natural depth effects.

Battery and Charging

The S25 Ultra maintains battery life similar to its predecessor, lasting a full day with moderate use and delivering around seven to eight hours of screen time. It supports 45W wired charging, which remains competitive, though rivals now offer 100W speeds.

S Pen Functionality

The S Pen experience largely remains unchanged, primarily serving note-taking needs. Drawing Assist, an AI-powered feature, enhances sketches by refining rough outlines into polished images.

Feature Removal

Samsung has removed Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen, eliminating remote selfie capabilities and certain navigation controls. This limits its versatility compared to previous models.

One UI 7

Running on Android 15, One UI 7 introduces refined system toggles and smoother animations. The user experience remains fluid and polished. Samsung continues its seven-year update commitment, ensuring long-term software support.

Take Away

The S25 Ultra prioritizes AI and software enhancements over major hardware upgrades. While camera and performance improvements are incremental, AI-driven features add meaningful functionality. The lack of faster charging and S Pen feature cuts may disappoint some users, but the overall experience remains premium.