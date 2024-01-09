Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Price Dropped In India: Should You Consider It?

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S24 series worldwide next week on the 17th but it doesn’t want the consumers to forget about its Galaxy S23 lineup. As a result, the brand has announced a permanent price cut for the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ in India ahead of the launch of their successors. However, does the price cut make them worth it? Let’s have a look.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+: Price Dropped

The price for the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ has been dropped by Rs 10,000 in India. This brings the starting price of the Galaxy S23 to Rs 64,999 and the price of the Galaxy S23+ to Rs 84,999. With other offers, you can increase the price by Rs 5,000. The Galaxy S23 launched starting at Rs 74,999 while the S23+ launched starting at Rs 94,999.

The discounted price is now being reflected on the Samsung India website, as well as other online retailer sites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Is It Worth It After Price Cut?

A couple of other options are currently available that match or beat the new price of the Galaxy S23. The first one is iQOO 12, which performed excellently in our review and came out as a value offering worth its starting price of Rs 52,999. Even the top end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 57,999 which is much lower than that of the new price of base trim of Galaxy S23.

Reasons for considering the iQOO 12 over the Galaxy S23 would include the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that is much more powerful and efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in Galaxy S23. Further, it gets you better life, not just because of the chip but also because of the bigger 5000mAh cell compared to the 3900mAh cell in the Samsung device. iQOO’s handset also supports faster 120W charging compared to 25W Fast charging in S23.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S Series from Galaxy S20 to Galaxy S23: What has changed?

The display on the iQOO device is also slightly more sharper. There’s more RAM and Storage in both of iQOO 12’s variants compared to the two models of Galaxy S23. The camera performance of the two are also highly similar where in fact the iQOO 12 performs better in some scenarios according to our testing. As you can clearly notice, the iQOO 12 is better in every specification over the S23. So why would you actually consider last year’s Samsung flagship? Just because of the software and a compact form factor.

If you are not into bigger phones and want a compact flagship, then the Galaxy S23 would serve you well. Moreover, the software on the Galaxy S23 is miles better than the one found on iQOO 12 in terms of stability, features and overall performance. We don’t think that the Galaxy S23 can beat the iQOO 12 in terms of value but if software and the form factor matters to you the most, then you don’t have any options apart from the Galaxy S23 at it’s price range.

In fact, the iQOO 12 also beats the Galaxy S23+ in the same areas it does for Galaxy S23, be it the display, battery, RAM, storage, chipset, or cameras. Another smartphone that beats the Galaxy S23+ it is the recently launched Vivo X100 Pro, which comes in at Rs 89,999, but can be purchased for Rs 81,999 with exchange offer. Once again, it gets you better cameras, chipset, battery, faster charging, and a sharper display.