Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S20 series get price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2021 11:17 am

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched with 6GB with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants at Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has received a Rs 3,000 price drop in India. After the price cut, the phone will now come at a starting price of Rs 34,999.

The phone earlier received Rs 4,000 price cut after which the price slashed to Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 for 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants respectively.

Now again after a fresh price cut of Rs 3,000, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes for Rs 34,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB can be purchased at Rs 36,999.

Further as per a report, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra have also received a price cut in India ahead of Galaxy S21 launch. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is now available for purchase at Rs 49,999 reduced from Rs 59,499.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs 56,999 from Rs 72,990 after a massive price cut of Rs 15,991. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is now available at a price of Rs 76,999 from the original price of Rs 86,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Features

 

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Powered by the Exynos 9810 system-on-chip, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, coupled with 128 GB of internal storage and up to 512GB of the microSD card slot.

The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also comes bundled with the S Pen stylus that has Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) connectivity and supports features such as Air Actions and Screen Off Memo. It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

