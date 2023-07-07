Samsung Galaxy M34 5G First Impression: Rendezvous with Big Battery continues

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is the latest addition to Samsung’s budget lineup of smartphones in India. It is priced at Rs 16,999. Samsung has been sticking to its formula of employing huge batteries in its smartphones at a budget pricing, making it the USP of the handset. The Galaxy M34 5G’ also gets a massive 6000mAh battery, but is it enough to appeal to the consumer? We’ll try to answer this question in our review of the handset, but before that, let’s look at what all the device has to offer in our first impressions of the Galaxy M34.

Galaxy M34 5G Design

The Galaxy M34 5G has been built in a way that should feel premium to the consumer and be grippy enough. It retains the design Samsung has been using in all its smartphones this year since the Galaxy S23. However, the M34 has a more rounded form factor in comparison to the other smartphones I used this year.

Not only the corners but the sides are also curved. The power button doubles as the fingerprint sensor and due to the glass back, the device feels high quality in the hand. But on the other side of things, because it is reflective, it attracts a lot of fingerprints.

Galaxy M34 5G: Inside the box

As for the in-box contents, there are a limited set of things available, such as the USB-C to USB-C cable, SIM Ejector tool, manuals, and the handset. While every other brand offers a charger in the box, Samsung gave up on those long back.

Display

The display on the front is a 6.6-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a water drop notch and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a bright and vivid panel. The 120Hz refresh rate works fine and results in a smooth experience.

Galaxy M34 5G Processor

Now, coming to the power aspect, the M34 5G packs the Exynos 1280 chipset, which has powered some of Samsung’s previous year’s handsets. At the time, the chipset did have some issues and resulted in lags, but so far, it has been a fluid experience with Galaxy M34 5G. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is decent, but we’ll need some more time to comment on the RAM management.

The device runs on OneUI 5.1, based on Android 13, and it packs most of the features you generally get with Samsung’s software. We’ll discuss the software in detail in the full review. Alongside, the cameras and battery testing also has to be done and we’ll see how well the 6000mAh unit has been synced with the software in terms of efficiency.

This was it for our initial impressions of the Galaxy M34 5G. Overall for the price, the handset does seem like an appealing option so far, but considering our previous experience with this chipset, we’ll have to put it through tests to find out how well it fares against other competitors in its segment.