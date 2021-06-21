Samsung Galaxy M32 launched in India with 90Hz AMOLED display, Helio G80, 6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, Helio G80, 6000mAh battery, quad rear cameras and more.

Samsung has today launched a new mid-range ‘M series’ smartphone in India - Samsung Galaxy M32. The new phone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, Helio G80, 6000mAh battery, quad rear cameras and more. Let's see the complete specification and pricing details.

Samsung Galaxy M32 is Samsung's fifth Galaxy M Series smartphone this year after Samsung Galaxy M02s, Samsung Galaxy M02, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M32 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. It will be available for purchase through Amazon, Samsung India online store, and other retail channels.

Samsung Galaxy M32 comes in Black and Blue colour options. As an introductory offer, consumers can avail an instant cashback worth Rs 1250 while paying with ICICI cards which brings the effective ownership price of the 4GB+64GB variant to Rs 13749 and 6GB+128GB variant to Rs 15749.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications



Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate and High Brightness Mode of 800 nits. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset paired with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which will be expandable via microSD.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The phone has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time and 25 hours of video playback. Samsung Galaxy M32 runs on Android 11 with OneUI on top on the software side. Galaxy M32 also comes with Dolby Atmos support while using earphones for a surround sound effect.

The phone measures 160 x 74 x 9mm and weigh 196 grams. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.