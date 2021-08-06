Samsung Galaxy M32 5G support page goes live, launch imminent

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M-series smartphone called M32 5G in India. The support page of the phone is live on the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with model number SM-M326B/DS is now listed on the Samsung India support website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. DS in the model number suggests dual sim support. The same model number was spotted at Geekbench last month.

However, the support page does not actually reveal any details for the upcoming Samsung smartphone, but it suggests that the smartphone could indeed be launched in India soon.

The phone was also recently spotted on BIS or Bureau of Indian Standards website. This also suggests its launch in India soon.

As of now, there is no information regarding the phone including its exact launch date or any specifications of the handset. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A32 5G in other markets, and the M32 5G could very well be a rebrand of the same.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

The earlier leaks have indicated that the Galaxy M32 5G will be powered with MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, just like the Galaxy A32 5G. As per Geekbench, the handset will be offering 6GB of RAM, but there could be other RAM variants on the offer as well.

The Galaxy A32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is a 48MP quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. For the selfies, there is a 13MP front snapper

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G sports a 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. We can expect the M32 5G to have a 6000 mAh battery at least. It runs Android 11-based One UI from the brand out of the box.