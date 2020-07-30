Samsung Galaxy M31s launched, price starts at Rs 19,499

Samsung Galaxy M31s is all set to launch in India today: Here's everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy M31s

Advertisement

Samsung has today announced the launch of a new smartphone in its popular M-series. The company has introduced the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone in the country.





The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a price tag of Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,499. The smartphone is available in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options. The phone will go on sale from August 6 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon and Samsung Shop.

LIVE BLOG 12:22 (IST) 30 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Pricing details The Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage is available for purchase for Rs 21,499. The smartphone will go on sale starting from August 6 on Amazon and Samsung Shop. 12:18 (IST) 30 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Hardware The smartphone is powered by the latest Samsung Exynos 9611 processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone supports side-mounted fingerprint sensor and fast face unlock feature. 12:16 (IST) 30 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Battery The smartphone comes loaded with a 6000mAh battery and it comes bundled with 25W fast charger in the box. 12:16 (IST) 30 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Display The Smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone comes with 110 per cent NTSC colour gamut, 78960:1 contrast ratio and more. 12:14 (IST) 30 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Design The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a glossy back finish and it is available in two colour options including Mirage Black and Mirage Blue. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with a glastic finish and it features punch-hole design at the top-centre position. 11:42 (IST) 30 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Key features revealed Samsung has recently revealed some key features of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, it will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup and it will feature a massive 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy M31s will be priced at around Rs 20,000 in India. The phone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor and backed by a 6GB of RAM. It will run on Android 10 operating system