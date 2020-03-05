Samsung Galaxy M31 to go on sale for the first time in India today via Amazon, Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be availble at 12 P.M today via Amazon, Samsung online store and select retail stores.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on sale for the first time in India today. It comes in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be availble at 12 P.M today via Amazon, Samsung online store and select retail stores. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on OneUI. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.





For the camera setup, the Galaxy M31 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also supports fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature.

On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The device measures at 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs about 191 grams.